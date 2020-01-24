Megha Dontha Narrates Audiobook Version of Best-Selling Startup Book 'The 60 Minute Startup'

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 60 Minute Startup was released from the Amazon Hot New Releases list last November with overwhelming positive response from an audience of entrepreneurial and business-minded readers. The reviews from early-stage startup founders, growth hackers, female and millennial entrepreneurs have all contributed to its continued success moving the book onto five Amazon best-seller lists.



A great deal of the groundbreaking book's success can be attributed to the credibility of its author Ramesh Dontha. Mr. Dontha, having built multiple business on multiple continents and a former Senior Director in a Fortune 25 company has poured a great deal of knowledge from his past experiences, failures, and successes into the book.



The audiobook was intended for busy on-the-go professionals who may only have the opportunity to absorb the book's contents during their daily commute in transit or for those who enjoy the hands-off feature of audiobooks. Megha Dontha, the daughter of author Ramesh Dontha, narrates the audible version, delivering the book's message with efficacy and clarity.

A sample of the audiobook can be heard at the link below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WgODC3UjZN8

Megha uses the power of emphasis to highlight some of the book's more subtle points that are more effectively conveyed through human speech. She enlightens the reader with a gentle tone and delivers important messages firmly to emphasize the critical tasks it takes to build a sustainable business in thirty days or less.



Of the entrepreneurs featured in the book, Rio Rocket commented, "Having contributed to the book (Chapter 25), I enjoyed both the print and audio version for their own unique advantages. Although the audio version shouldn't be viewed as a complete replacement for the printed materials, the author has thought ahead and provided audiobook purchasers with the printed workbook materials once they register their audio purchase through his website."

The 60 Minute Startup is available through these outlets:

Audible.com - Audiobook

Amazon.com Kindle, Hardcover, Paper, Audiobook formats.

BarnesandNoble.com - Hardcover

Amazon Kindle on iPhone - Download Kindle books on iPhone

Contact the Author:

Ramesh Dontha has made recent media appearances on Only The Brave Have Fun, Lifeology, How to CEO, Fox Talks Business, Join Up Dots, Confessions of a CEO, Going Solo, Digital Savage Experience, and Home Business Digital.To book Mr. Dontha for public speaking engagements on entrepreneurship, or radio and live television show appearances for business-minded audiences use the information below.

Ramesh Dontha - Business Website

Media Contact:

Ramesh Dontha

ramesh@rameshdontha.com

(916) 936-9556



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12807482



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Ramesh Dontha