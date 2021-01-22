Meharry Medical College ushers in the new year by prioritizing student safety with thermal screening solution from Infrared Cameras, Inc.

BEAUMONT, Texas, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrared Cameras, Inc. (ICI), the leader in advanced biorisk management technology, is pleased to share that CEO Gary Strahan has donated 150 thermal camera systems - a $1.5M market value - to Meharry Medical College.

Meharry Medical College is one of the nation's leading Historically Black Colleges (HBCs) and has been at the forefront of treatment, vaccine research and testing for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic. The cameras will be used by Meharry Medical College throughout the Metro Nashville public school system in Nashville, TN to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

"We are exceptionally grateful to Mr. Strahan for this generous donation," said Dr. James Hildreth, President of Meharry Medical College. "This donation provides Meharry the means to continue being on the cutting edge of medical technology research and at the forefront of COVID response. We know firsthand the toll this virus can take, and it's imperative we continue to do all we can to slow the spread. Given the increased volume of COVID-positive patients hospitals are taking in again, the ability to slow the spread in large gathering places - such as schools - is imperative to the wellbeing of healthcare workers and citizens across the state."

ICI's cameras are easy to operate and understand, using a basic red/green light (pass/fail) indicator system. This fast, reliable and easy-to-use temperature screening solution is perfect for schools where hundreds of students and staff are passing each other in the halls every day. The ability to quickly identify someone with a 100.4+ degree temperature is essential to slowing the spread of COVID-19. This kind of technology continues to play a pivotal role in the reopening of the country and its educational facilities.

"When it comes to vital testing, treatment and vaccine research, Meharry has been at the helm of COVID-19 from the start," said Gary Strahan, CEO of ICI. "Even still, black communities have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. Considering Meharry's continued leadership on the frontlines and recognition as one of the nation's HBCU's most involved in combating COVID-19, the decision to donate to this organization was an easy one to make."

ICI has been in business since 1995 and has been responding to global health crises, including epidemics and pandemics, since 2002. ICI is helping to create safer and more secure environments through advanced temperature screening in schools, office spaces, hospitals, airports and more across the country.

