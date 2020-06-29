MEI Recognized by MM&M as Top 100 Medical Marketing and Communications Company

NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MEI, a leading AI-driven medical communications and commercialization solutions provider, was recently recognized in the MM&M Top 100 report, which identifies the leading companies in medical marketing and communications.

The 2020 Agency 100 contains a full profile of MEI, (https://www.mmm-online.com/agency-100/agency-100-2020-mei/), which includes detailed information about revenue, staff size, and client/brand engagements.

Based in New York City, MEI combines data science, medical strategy, and creative expertise to tackle complex challenges across disease states for both US and global clients. The value of this analytics-driven approach is evidenced in the significant revenue growth MEI saw in 2019, most of which can be attributed to new business won through referrals from current clients.

"Our key differentiator is leveraging proprietary analytics in everything from patient-finding to identifying influential thought-leaders who are most able to impact clinical behavior of others in their network," said Curtis Herrmann, EVP, Account Services. "By doing this, we've been able to maximize the clinical and commercial success of our clients' brands."

Herrmann also cited MEI's expertise in optimizing virtual engagements as a core driver of MEI's growth.

About MEI

MEI specializes in analytics-based marketing that sets your brand up for success prelaunch and ensures commercial impact through launch and beyond. Our unique approach applies a powerful combination of data-driven solutions, medical expertise, and strategic creativity to guide brands to their highest potential.

Visit MEI online at http://www.mei-nyc.com/

