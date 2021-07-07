MEI Rigging & Crating Expands into Northeast with Acquisition of A&A Machinery Moving

MORRISVILLE, Pa., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MEI Rigging & Crating, LLC ("MEI"), a leading provider of rigging, machinery moving, millwrighting, mechanical installation, commercial storage, crating, and export packing services, announced that it has acquired A&A Machinery Moving, Inc. ("A&A") based in Morrisville, PA.

Founded in 1990 by owner Albert Lykon, A&A has grown to become one of the Northeast's most successful machinery moving companies, serving customers in a variety of end markets including manufacturing, pharmaceutical, chemical, and other industries.

The announcement was made by Dan Cappello, CEO of MEI: "We are proud to announce the acquisition of A&A Machinery Moving. A&A's location, core service offerings, and outstanding regional reputation are a perfect strategic fit for MEI. Expanding MEI's presence nationally remains an ongoing priority, and we are excited to have the great team at A&A onboard."

Albert and his brother Nick Lykon will continue in their current leadership roles under MEI's ownership. "Nick and I are excited to work with MEI and continue our company's growth trajectory, now with access to MEI's corporate resources and growing national footprint" stated Albert. "We have worked closely with the MEI leadership team to ensure this transition is seamless for our customers and employees."

About MEI Rigging & Crating, LLC

MEI Rigging & Crating, a portfolio company of Dorilton Capital, is one of the largest providers of rigging, machinery moving, millwrighting, mechanical installation, commercial storage, crating, and export packing services in the nation. MEI has a growing team of over 500 employees in eleven operating locations across eight states — California, Texas, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. With MEI's comprehensive footprint and expansive portfolio, we are able to serve customers with project-specific needs across the country. For more information, visit MEI's website at www.meiriggingcrating.com or A&A's website at www.aamachinery.com.

About Dorilton

Dorilton is a private investment firm that invests in businesses across a range of industry sectors, working in partnership with management to grow value over the long-term. By providing funding and expertise to drive growth, Dorilton helps its companies and their teams achieve full potential.

For media inquiries and relevant opportunities, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE MEI Rigging & Crating, LLC

Related Links

http://www.meiriggingcrating.com

