MEI Rigging & Crating Expands into Southern California with the Acquisition of Dunkel Bros

LA MIRADA, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MEI Rigging & Crating, LLC ("MEI"), a leading provider of machinery moving, millwrighting, installation, crating and export packing services, announced that it has acquired Dunkel Bros Machinery Moving, Inc. ("Dunkel Bros"). Dunkel Bros is a provider of machinery moving and warehousing services based in Los Angeles, California.

Peter and Larry Dunkel founded Dunkel Bros in 1975 and have grown the business into one of the largest machinery moving and specialty rigging companies in the country. Dunkel Bros' state-of-the-art facility is located in La Mirada on 12 acres with over 240,000 square feet of warehouse space.

The announcement was made by Dan Cappello, the CEO and President of MEI. "We at MEI are proud to announce our acquisition of Dunkel Bros Machinery Moving. It is an honor to have been chosen by Peter and Larry as worthy stewards of their business and we look forward to continuing the professionalism and high level of service for which the company is known. Dunkel Bros' reputation in Southern California is second to none and we can imagine no better partner in the state of California."

Peter and Larry will continue to lead Dunkel Bros day-to-day under MEI's ownership.

"Larry and I are excited to work with MEI and begin a new chapter for the company," Peter said. "MEI's commitment to excellence and safety make them a natural fit for Dunkel Bros. We appreciate all the work Dan and his team have done to ensure this transition is seamless for our customers and employees."

About MEI Rigging & Crating, LLC

MEI, a portfolio company of Dorilton Capital, is one of the largest U.S. providers of machinery moving, millwrighting, installation, crating and export packing services. MEI has a growing team of 350+ employees in 11 offices across the United States. For more information, visit MEI's website at www.meiriggingcrating.com/ or Dunkel Bros' website at www.dunkelbros.com/.

About Dorilton Capital Advisors, LLC

Dorilton Capital Advisors ("Dorilton") is a family equity office that provides long term, patient capital to lower middle market companies across a variety of industries. As a partner, Dorilton works with entrepreneurs on growth while preserving the legacy and culture of their companies. For more information, please visit Dorilton's website at www.doriltoncapital.com/.

