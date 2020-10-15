Meijer Announces Free Pickup Service in Advance of Holiday Shopping

The new program, which is free on orders over $50, does not require membership, offers the same as in-store pricing and access to weekly sales items. The popular service is now available at Meijer supercenters in six states, offering nearly 11 million households the flexibility to shop anytime, from anywhere, and have a Meijer team member personally hand-select items and allow you to pick up within a few hours. Customers place orders from their phone or desktop at Meijer Pickup .

"This is the latest of our efforts to adapt our digital services to help customers manage their lives during the pandemic and further enhance the experience of shopping at Meijer," said Derek Steele, Vice President of Customer Strategy. "We believe the personalized service, coupled with the freshness and wide selection our stores offer, provides the digital solution so many of our customers are looking for during these challenging times."

Steele said the company is in the process of enhancing its capacity for expected increase in orders during the holidays by hiring 10-15 team members at each store. Persons interested in being a personal shopper for the Meijer team can begin the hiring process by applying online at https://jobs.meijer.com/

When ordering from Meijer.com, customers have access to more than 100,000 items online, including grocery, general merchandise, toys, electronics, beauty care, and houseware items. Customers can order online Meijer Pickup, keep track of their total basket, use mPerks rewards and coupons, note any preferences and choose an available time for pickup. Customers text when they arrive a store and park in assigned area near the store.

Due to reduced hours during pandemic, the Meijer Pickup service is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 253 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

SOURCE Meijer - a Midwestern Retailer