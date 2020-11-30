Meijer Announces Simply Give Program to Provide 80 Million Meals to Hungry Neighbors This Year

"Our customers and team members play a vital role in helping us serve our communities through Simply Give and we are pleased to help them stretch their giving further," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "While the holidays will undoubtedly look different for our customers this year, we know that one way we can come together is by to supporting our neighbors in need."

Customers can help stock the shelves of a food pantry in their community by purchasing a $10 Simply Give donation card upon checkout at their local Meijer now through Jan. 2. At the end of the campaign, the donation cards are then converted into food-only gift cards and given to the store's partner food pantry to serve those facing food insecurity in that customer's neighborhood.

This Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1, Meijer will double match any Simply Give cards purchased, effectively tripling a customer's contribution. In addition, the retailer will hold a second double match day on Saturday, Dec. 12.

"The holidays are a difficult time for people facing food insecurity and food pantries continue to struggle to keep up with the flood of requests they receive daily, especially given the difficult circumstances many families now face amidst the global pandemic," said Cathy Cooper, Senior Director of Community Partnerships and Giving for Meijer. "The Simply Give program is a way for Meijer customers to partner with us and support the food pantries that feed families in need in their own communities. We couldn't do this without their support."

In light of the increased need resulting from COVID-19, Meijer has already donated nearly $4 million to Simply Give food pantry partners this year. Since the program began in November 2008, more than $58 million has been generated for food pantries in the Midwest to distribute to neighbors in need, equating to an estimated 580 million meals. According to Feeding America, $1 equals 10 meals.

Each Meijer Simply Give campaign replenishes the shelves of more than 250 food pantries in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Wisconsin. For more information on the Simply Give program, please visit meijercommunity.com/simply-give.

