Meijer Commits $1 Million in Turkey Donations to Food Banks Across the Midwest

"While progress is being made against the pandemic, we understand the impact it's made remains a challenge for many people," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "Meijer cares about our communities, and we wanted to do our part to help those in need. We appreciate the partnership with the Cleveland Browns to help ensure the Greater Cleveland Food Bank has what it needs to serve the community."

In total, the retailer is donating 50,000 frozen Meijer and Honeysuckle turkeys to several of its food bank partners that include:

Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana in Fort Wayne

in Dare to Care in Louisville

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin in Milwaukee

Food Bank of Northern Indiana in South Bend

in Forgotten Harvest in Oak Park, Mich.

Gleaners Detroit

Gleaners Indianapolis

Greater Cleveland Food Bank

Hunger Task Force in Milwaukee

Northern Illinois Food Bank in Geneva

"It takes many caring people to fight hunger in our communities and we are so grateful to Meijer for including the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, as well as many other food banks, in their efforts to provide much needed protein to hungry families," said Patty Eilmann, Vice President of Food Resources. "Many people will be able to enjoy a nutritious meal because of the generosity of Meijer. On behalf of the Food Bank and the many clients we serve, thank you."

In addition to the turkey donation, Guard Joel Bitonio from the Cleveland Browns and Chomps, the mascot, attended the event to help volunteers distribute food and generate excitement for those in attendance. All COVID-19 guidelines were followed.

"We appreciate the opportunity to be part of Meijer's launch event for such a generous community initiative that will impact many lives and food banks across the Midwest, including the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and Northeast Ohio families in need," Browns Vice President of Community Relations Jenner Tekancic said. "Meijer and the Greater Cleveland Food Bank have been dedicated to helping families in need throughout the pandemic, and we are proud to partner with them for this important food-relief effort and other meaningful community programs throughout the year. We are grateful for everyone who continues to give back, volunteer and step up to help out today and always."

This series of turkey donations is in addition to the turkeys Meijer donated during the holiday season, and the more than $7.6 million it donated in 2020 to help feed hungry families across the Midwest through its Simply Give program.

"The events of this year have taught us all the importance of community members supporting each other," said Cathy Cooper, Senior Director of Community Partnerships and Giving at Meijer. "We appreciate the need our food bank partners are facing every day and wanted to do our part to help them feed the hungry in their communities."

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 256 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

SOURCE Meijer

Related Links

www.meijer.com

