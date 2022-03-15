Meijer Donates $1M to United States Hispanic Chambers of Commerce

"Our Diversity & Inclusion journey focuses not just on our own team members, customers and business partners, but on our communities at large," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "We look forward to seeing how the Hispanic Chambers use our gift to create intergenerational wealth and opportunity for people in our communities."

The retailer's donation will support the Chambers' missions of promoting the economic growth, development and interests of Hispanic-owned businesses.

"By investing in these Hispanic Chambers, we hope to empower Hispanic business owners and create an economic impact that's felt throughout our communities," said Tim Williams, Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion at Meijer.

The $1 million donation will be divided equally between the following Hispanic Chambers of Commerce that provide opportunities to Hispanic-owned businesses:

Aurora Regional Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Aurora, Ill.

Economic Strategies Development Corporation in Chicago

Greater Fort Wayne Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Greater Lansing Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Lansing, Mich.

Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Moline, Ill.

Hispanic Chamber Cincinnati USA

Hispanic Chamber of Columbus, Ohio

Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee

Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Latino Chamber of Commerce of Southeastern Wisconsin

Little Village 26 th St. Area Chamber of Commerce in Chicago

St. Area Chamber of Commerce in Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Northeast Ohio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Northwest Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Hanover Park, Ill.

Northwest Ohio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce

This donation is part of the retailer's 2021 end-of-year donation efforts, totaling $6.5 million that will support its key areas of giving: Hunger Relief, Diversity & Inclusion, Sustainability and Local Giving. As part of its year-end giving, Meijer previously announced a $1.2 million gift to Boys & Girls Clubs, as well as a $300,000 donation to National Minority Supplier Development Council affiliates across the Midwest. More details on the remaining donations will be shared as information becomes available.

For more information on the retailer's community giving efforts, please visit meijercommunity.com.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 258 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

SOURCE Meijer