Meijer Expands Contactless Pharmacy Services in Face of Pandemic

The retailer launched its new progressive web app technology earlier this year and has continued to expand it in the wake of the pandemic because it makes customer trips to the pharmacy safer and easier. The tool allows customers to access a personalized app-like online experience through a link in a text message sent by Meijer Pharmacists to their mobile phone. From there, customers can confirm prescription pick-up times, prepare for and schedule vaccination visits, connect their Meijer mPerks to their transaction and check out on their mobile device.

"With all of the unprecedented changes this year, we know our customers feel there is nothing more important than maintaining their family's health," Meijer Vice President of Pharmacy Jason Beauch said. "We hope this innovative technology provides a seamless experience that makes getting vaccines and filling prescriptions as stress-free as possible."

Meijer began using the technology earlier this year in response to the pandemic. Use of the texting-based pharmacy communication platform has quickly increased among Meijer patients, with more than 600,000 new users since May.

In anticipation of flu season, Meijer has also expanded its texting-based pharmacy services to allow patients to fill out their immunization forms and give their consent online before even stepping foot in the pharmacy. This eliminates the need for in-person paperwork and use of high-touch pens and clipboards. Upon receiving the completed digital form from the patient, Meijer pharmacists complete the transaction and reply with a text message alerting the patient that their vaccine is ready to be administered.

Patients can also schedule a day for their flu shots as far as 10 days in advance. On their scheduled day, they will receive a reminder via text message notifying them that their flu shot is ready. The digital pharmacy system will also automatically notify the State Registry for Immunizations and the patient's Primary Care Provider once the shot is administered.

Customers interested in signing up for the contactless Meijer Pharmacy services can sign up at their local pharmacy counter today. For more information on the Meijer Pharmacy, please visit https://www.meijer.com/services/pharmacy.html.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 253 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

