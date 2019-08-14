Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Extends Tournament through 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give renewed its agreement with the LPGA and Blythefield Country Club for two more years, extending the popular tournament through 2021, tournament officials announced.

"The Meijer LPGA Classic has made an incredible impact on our hungry neighbors, and we are excited to continue to come together with the community to make a difference," Meijer LPGA Classic Executive Director Cathy Cooper said. "This tournament is such a special way for families to spend time together, and we couldn't be more pleased with the community support."

Despite the rain, the 2019 Meijer LPGA Classic boasted record attendance with more than 56,000 visitors throughout the week. Additionally, it generated $1.1 million for the retailer's Simply Give program that stocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest. In total, the six previous tournaments have generated $5.2 million for Simply Give.

Upcoming tournament dates are June 8-14, 2020 and June 7-13, 2021, and will, once again, feature events for the entire family. It will host a full field of 144 of the best women golfers for 72 holes of stroke play over four days of competition.

To follow the Meijer LPGA Classic before, during and after tournament week, please post about your experience and share your pictures on social media using the hashtags #forehunger, #SimplyGive and #MeijerGives.

For more information on the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, please visit MeijerLPGAClassic.com.

To view a video featuring the 2017 Meijer LPGA Classic, please visit https://youtu.be/XLMIQZWp78c.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 245 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer has a fundamental philosophy aimed at strengthening the communities it serves and proudly donates more than 6 percent of its net profit each year to charities throughout the Midwest. With hunger as a corporate philanthropic focus, Meijer partners with hundreds of food banks and pantries through its Simply Give and food rescue programs. Meijer also supports education, disaster relief, and health and wellness initiatives. For additional information on Meijer philanthropy, please visit www.meijercommunity.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

About Blythefield Country Club: Located just north of Grand Rapids, Blythefield has been providing families the best golf and social experience in West Michigan since 1928. With the Rogue River flowing through, Blythefield boasts one of the most beautiful championship layouts in Michigan. Previously, Blythefield has hosted the 1953 Western Amateur, the 1961 Western Open, won by Arnold Palmer, and the 2005 Western Junior won by Rickie Fowler. Beginning in 2014, Blythefield is honored to host the Meijer LPGA Classic. Learn more about Blythefield Country Club at www.blythefieldcc.org.

