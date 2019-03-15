Meijer LPGA Classic Reroutes Course to Enhance Spectator Experience

"This enhancement gives everyone – spectators, volunteers, TV viewers and players – a chance to get closer to the excitement and allows us to better showcase how this week is so much more than just golf," said Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic. "We are focused on making this a fantastic event for the entire community and for families while taking care of our hungry neighbors."

The procession of the remaining holes will also change for the 2019 tournament, which will be held June 11-16 at Blythefield Country Club.

The 2019 Meijer LPGA Classic will host a full field of 144 of the best women golfers for 72 holes of stroke play over four days of competition. Proceeds from the tournament – and each of the week's festivities – will once again benefit the Meijer Simply Give program that restocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest. The 2018 tournament alone raised $1.1 million for local food pantries through Simply Give. In total, the five tournaments have generated more than $4.2 million for the Meijer Simply Give program.

In 2018, the tournament was awarded "Best Fan Experience" by the LPGA Tour at the Gold Driver Awards event in November.

"Receiving this award for best fan experience is such a remarkable honor and we plan to top that in 2019 – just when you thought it couldn't get any better," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "Thanks to our volunteers and staff we've been able to create an experience that brings our community together to help feed our neighbors though Simply Give."

For more information on the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give or to volunteer, please visit meijerLPGAclassic.com.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 240 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer has a fundamental philosophy aimed at strengthening the communities it serves and proudly donates more than 6 percent of its net profit each year to charities throughout the Midwest. With hunger as a corporate philanthropic focus, Meijer partners with hundreds of food banks and pantries through its Simply Give and food rescue programs. Meijer also supports education, disaster relief, and health and wellness initiatives. For additional information on Meijer philanthropy, please visit www.meijercommunity.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

About Blythefield Country Club: Located just north of Grand Rapids, Blythefield has been providing families the best golf and social experience in West Michigan since 1928. With the Rogue River flowing through, Blythefield boasts one of the most beautiful championship layouts in Michigan. Previously, Blythefield has hosted the 1953 Western Amateur, the 1961 Western Open, won by Arnold Palmer, and the 2005 Western Junior won by Rickie Fowler. Beginning in 2014, Blythefield is honored to host the Meijer LPGA Classic. Learn more about Blythefield Country Club at www.blythefieldcc.org.

