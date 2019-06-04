Meijer LPGA Classic to be First on LPGA Tour with On-Course Lactation, Diaper Changing Stations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Officials with the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give announce the addition of a Family Care Area for nursing mothers and parents to utilize during tournament week at Blythefield Country Club.

It's the first time a tournament on the LPGA Tour added specific rooms for lactation use and diaper changing on the golf course, according to Ricki Lasky, the LPGA's chief tournament business officer.

"The Family Care Area at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give – the first facility of its kind on the LPGA Tour – will make it so easy for Grand Rapids families to enjoy world-class golf," Lasky said. "The LPGA Tour has 11 mothers actively playing and three more players are expecting this year, and so many of our fans have young families of their own. It's remarkable that the Meijer LPGA Classic has taken the initiative to create this experience for spectators."

The upgraded hospitality area, called The Kimberly Clark Family Care Area, will be located next to Discovery Land in front of the 18 Tee. This air-conditioned tent will include four locking rooms – two of which will have lactation stations and four will have diaper changing stations – and an upgraded waiting area for kids and families. Kimberly Clark will also have samples for families who utilize the space. It will be open from Wednesday through Sunday of tournament week.

The added support for moms attending the Meijer LPGA Classic is not lost on LPGA Professional Cristie Kerr.

"The support Meijer has provided for us moms on tour has been amazing. We are creating a new normal, traveling with our kids to compete in tournaments, and it's great to see the progress over time," said the 20-time LPGA tour winner. "The Meijer LPGA Classic is an event I look forward to every year and I am so excited to see the new Family Care Area that they are creating this year."

"Each year, we try to build on the momentum of the previous year to do more for families," said Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic. "More than 50,000 people attended our tournament last year, and we know many of them would've appreciated this convenience. We are pleased to partner with Kimberly Clark to extend this service, which is the first on the Tour."

Youth, ages 17 and under, will receive free admission to the tournament with a ticketed adult. Discovery Land is free and open to anyone with a ticket to the Meijer LPGA Classic.

The 2019 Meijer LPGA Classic will host a full field of 144 of the best women golfers for 72 holes of stroke play over four days of competition. Proceeds from the tournament – and each of the week's festivities – will once again benefit the Meijer Simply Give program that restocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest. The 2018 tournament alone raised $1.1 million for local food pantries through Simply Give. In total, the five tournaments have generated more than $4.2 million for the Meijer Simply Give program.

The spring Simply Give campaign is underway and runs through the end of the tournament on June 16. Individuals may purchase a $10 Simply Give donation card at any Meijer store during that timeframe to support the store's local food pantry partner.

To follow the Meijer LPGA Classic before, during and after tournament week, please post about your experience and share your pictures on social media using the hashtags #OutDriveHunger, #forehunger, #SimplyGive and #MeijerGives.

For more information on the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give or to volunteer or purchase tickets, please visit meijerLPGAclassic.com.

To view a highlight video featuring the 2018 Meijer LPGA Classic, please follow this link: https://youtu.be/VWVpmCAe5LQ.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 240 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer has a fundamental philosophy aimed at strengthening the communities it serves and proudly donates more than 6 percent of its net profit each year to charities throughout the Midwest. With hunger as a corporate philanthropic focus, Meijer partners with hundreds of food banks and pantries through its Simply Give and food rescue programs. Meijer also supports education, disaster relief, and health and wellness initiatives. For additional information on Meijer philanthropy, please visit www.meijercommunity.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

About Blythefield Country Club: Located just north of Grand Rapids, Blythefield has been providing families the best golf and social experience in West Michigan since 1928. With the Rogue River flowing through, Blythefield boasts one of the most beautiful championship layouts in Michigan. Previously, Blythefield has hosted the 1953 Western Amateur, the 1961 Western Open, won by Arnold Palmer, and the 2005 Western Junior won by Rickie Fowler. Beginning in 2014, Blythefield is honored to host the Meijer LPGA Classic. Learn more about Blythefield Country Club at www.blythefieldcc.org.

SOURCE Meijer

