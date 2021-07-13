Meijer Named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion for Fifth Straight Year

"The events of the last year highlighted gaps workplaces face in supporting members of marginalized communities," said Timothy Williams, Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion. "We continue to learn how to better support our team members with disabilities every day and appreciate seeing those efforts recognized again this year."

Williams said much of the retailer's success in the disability inclusion space is a direct result of passionate team members driving innovation, describing the Meijer Disability Awareness and Advocacy Group (mDAAG) as "essential."

The mission of Meijer team member resource group mDAAG is to advance the company's commitment to respecting and valuing diversity and inclusion by serving as a resource and liaison for all team members on issues of disability inclusion and equality.

The group sponsored a number of virtual team member events despite the COVID-19 pandemic and partnered with the business to emphasize the importance of mental health. Last year, mDAAG led Meijer to partner with Aira to provide blind and low vision customers free access to the live visual support app in all its stores. In addition to the retailer's partnership with Aira, mDAAG has championed many other innovations in Meijer stores including improving the accessibility of the retailer's shopping carts.

"Meijer has a longstanding reputation for engaging people with disabilities in the workplace and empowering all their employees toward greater disability awareness and inclusion," President and CEO of Disability:IN Jill Houghton. "Their top score in the 2021 Disability Equality Index reflects this commitment and we're proud to be partnering with Meijer on this important journey."

About the Disability Equality Index®

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion."

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

