Meijer Names Royal Oak Resident to Lead Woodward Corner Market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As excitement for Woodward Corners by Beaumont continues to grow, Meijer announced today that Natalie Rubino, store director at the Meijer Supercenter on Coolidge in Royal Oak, will lead its neighborhood grocery store within the development at Thirteen Mile Road and Woodward Ave.

"I live and breathe this community already, but I'm really enjoying the opportunity to connect with it even more," said Rubino, who joined Meijer in 2015 as a store director. "I am honored to lead Woodward Corner Market and share its hyperlocal offerings and tremendous value in a community I call home."

At 41,000 square feet, Woodward Corner Market will be a neighborhood grocery store operated by Meijer. The store will focus on offering customers a unique grocery shopping experience, much like the retailer's first small format store, Bridge Street Market, which opened in August 2018 in Grand Rapids. It will be the largest tenant within the Woodward Corners by Beaumont commercial development and will feature a vast assortment of fresh food; local, artisan products; and Meijer and national brand products at everyday low prices.

Woodward Corner Market will also feature:

An estimated 2,000 local, artisan products, including Zingerman's Bakery, Jessica's Natural Foods and Steve's Backroom

An expansive international food aisle that will feature eight ethnic backgrounds, including Middle Eastern, kosher, Hispanic, European and Asian foods

A Great Lakes Coffee coffee shop that specializes in nitro brews

Fresh and prepared foods, including bakery items, fresh meat and deli offerings

An expansive beer, wine and liquor counter featuring a rolling ladder

Basic cleaning items and health and beauty care products

25-foot ceilings

Open air elements and a pedestrian-friendly design near the Beaumont Hospital campus, including six garage-style doors with outdoor fresh produce and floral area

"After the success of Bridge Street Market, we are excited to continue providing new ways to serve our communities," said Justin Stricklen, Director of Market Format Stores for Meijer. "We are excited about the impact Woodward Corner Market will make on the community, this Royal Oak development and on Meijer."

The beauty of Woodward Corner Market lies within its flexibility to focus on customer requests.

"I am excited to lead a great, independent team that will focus on helping our customers," said Rubino, who is also responsible for the entire store's merchandise. "We will be able to make quick decisions to accommodate in-the-moment customer requests."

About Woodward Corner Market

Woodward Corner Market is a new neighborhood grocery store operated by Meijer that focuses on bringing fresh food and value to customers in a market-like setting. As the largest tenant in a unique mixed-use development at the intersection of Thirteen Mile Road and Woodward Avenue in Royal Oak, Woodward Corner Market will provide residents and businesses alike access to fresh food and easily accessible convenience items in a one-of-a-kind store.

