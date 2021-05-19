Meijer Offers $10 Incentive to Customers for Completion of COVID-19 Vaccinations

"We encourage everyone who is able to receive the vaccine to take this important step and get vaccinated," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "When the vaccine rollout began, our pharmacy teams dedicated themselves to keeping our communities safe. Their efforts have paid off, but we're not done yet. We're hopeful this incentive helps tip the balance."

Those taking advantage of this offer will receive the $10 coupon upon receiving their final vaccine dose at a Meijer store. Those customers who already received their vaccine simply need to visit their local Meijer pharmacy with their completed vaccination card to receive their coupon for $10 off a $50 purchase.

In late April, Meijer pharmacies launched a walk-up vaccine program at all locations across the Midwest after administering one million vaccine doses at its in-store clinics. To date, the retailer has administered more than 1.3 million doses. All eligible individuals, including those ages 12-17 with a parent or guardian, are encouraged to get their vaccine at their local Meijer pharmacy.

Meijer began the rollout of its vaccine clinics in mid-January, after being named a Federal Retail Pharmacy Partner in the State of Michigan. Since then, the retailer has conducted thousands of in-store vaccine clinics, as well as community-based off-site clinics, throughout all six states in its Midwest footprint. Meijer has also been providing its team members with a $100 bonus once they complete the vaccination process and show their vaccination cards.

As COVID-19 vaccine supplies have increased, Meijer is also offering vaccines on a walk-up basis at all its pharmacies using the Pfizer vaccine. Every Meijer store will have a minimum of 100 doses per week for customers to get the vaccine at their convenience. Doses will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

While limited vaccines will be available on a walk-up basis at all Meijer stores, people interested in getting the vaccine can still register to get an appointment by simply texting COVID to the number 75049. Individuals can also go online to https://clinic.meijer.com/ to register.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 257 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

SOURCE Meijer

Related Links

www.meijer.com

