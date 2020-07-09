Meijer Opens Five Supercenters in the Midwest

"These new stores reinforce our ongoing commitment to serving the needs of communities at a time when everyone is looking for a one-stop shopping experience," Keyes said. "We look forward to providing our customers with fresh options and innovative ways to shop so they can get the items they need while keeping their families safe."

Meijer anticipates the various digital shopping solutions it has developed will be equally popular at the new stores as they have been across the Midwest during the past few months. Customer usage of Shop & Scan, which allows shoppers to scan barcodes via a mobile app and bag their items as they shop, has made checkout easier. The Meijer Home Delivery and Pickup services have also helped encourage social distancing in communities across the Midwest.

Known for grocery options like more than 600 varieties of farm-fresh produce, 150 USD-certified organic items, and a full-service meat department, new Meijer stores also offer a pharmacy and general merchandise items more often found in specialty stores. That includes everything from women's apparel – with on-trend styles in every size, on the same rack, at the same price – to beauty care, an expansive baby department and a pet department that offers 200 pet toys, 500 varieties of treats for dogs and cats and premium pet foods.

The new stores are currently operating under adjusted hours and maintaining strict coronavirus safety measures. Inside stores, safety decals will be visible on the floor where customers typically gather, and protective plexiglass shields are at every checkout station. Additionally, team members receive daily health screenings and temperature checks, and are recommended to wear masks. Customers are requested to wear face coverings consistent with applicable state or local guidelines.

In addition to opening at 6 a.m. and closing at midnight local time, the retailer is also dedicating exclusive store hours to allow more time for senior citizens, customers with chronic health conditions, essential service workers and team members to get their shopping essentials.

Prior to opening its doors, each of the stores demonstrated support in their respective communities by making donations to local organizations. In total, the new Meijer stores donated more than $150,000 to 16 charitable organizations in the five communities. As a company, Meijer donates more than 6 percent of its net profit to charitable organizations annually, and each of its stores work with local food banks and pantries to help fight hunger. Since 2008, the retailer's Simply Give program has generated more than $57 million for its food pantry partners throughout the Midwest.

"Throughout the past few months, our Meijer team members have worked diligently to prepare these new stores amid unprecedented challenges, and for that we are all proud and inspired," Keyes said. "Our store teams are ready to keep our stores stocked and provide the cleanest shopping environment possible as we work together in the new communities that have welcomed us."

