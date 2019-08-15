Meijer Welcomes 40,000 College Freshmen Back to Campus

"Our Back-to-College events provide students the opportunity to shop for their first living spaces away from home and share a fun-filled bonding experience with classmates," said Cathy Cooper, Senior Director of Community Partnerships and Giving at Meijer. "We are pleased to partner with so many colleges and universities to help ease the transition of moving into a new living environment for these students."

Meijer began throwing in-store events for incoming college freshmen more than 15 years ago to give students a chance to get to know their peers in a fun atmosphere, and introduce the Meijer brand to those who may not have grown up shopping at the Midwest supercenter—some of whom may need to learn how to pronounce the retailer's name for the first time, Cooper said.

In total, more than 40,000 students—anywhere from 300 to 6,500 freshmen per event—will bus from campuses to their local Meijer store for a night of festivities. Typically, a DJ will get the crowd pumped up while students participate in interactive games and contests, snap pictures in the photo booth, and stock their carts with snacks and school supplies. Meijer also provides samples and coupons, and occasionally hosts big-ticket giveaways.

One of retail's leading shopping seasons, back-to-school and college is an $80 billion industry, according to the National Retail Federation. Meijer Back-to-College events help spread out the spending during a time when college students and their families are busy preparing for the school year.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 245 supercenters throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

SOURCE Meijer

Related Links

https://www.meijer.com

