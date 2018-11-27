Meikles Ld - Result of AGM

MEIKLES LIMITED

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

NOTICE OF THE RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON

20 NOVEMBER 2018

Shareholders are advised that:

ORDINARY BUSINESS

  • Ordinary Resolution Number 1:  To receive and adopt the Group Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2018 and the reports of the Directors and Auditors.

            Ordinary Resolution Number 1 was passed by shareholders.

  • Ordinary Resolution Number 2:  To consider the re-appointment of the following Director who retires by rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-election:

Kazilek Ncube

            Ordinary Resolution Number 2 was passed by shareholders.

  • Ordinary Resolution Number 3:  To consider the re-appointment of the following Director who retires by rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-election:

    Rugare Chidembo

    Ordinary Resolution Number 3 was passed by shareholders.

  • Ordinary Resolution Number 4:  To confirm Directors’ fees amounting to US$44,344 for the year ended 31 March 2018.

    Ordinary Resolution Number 4 was passed by shareholders.

  • Ordinary Resolution Number 5:  To approve the Auditors’ fees of US$96,000  for the year ended 31 March 2018

    Ordinary Resolution Number 5 was passed by shareholders

  • Ordinary Resolution No. 6:  To appoint auditors for the year ending 31 March 2019.

    Messrs Deloitte & Touche, auditors for the year ended 31 March 2018, have indicated their willingness to continue in office.

    Ordinary Resolution Number 6 was passed by shareholders.

THABANI MPOFU

COMPANY   SECRETARY

27 November 2018

