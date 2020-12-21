Melaleuca Expands, Invests in Missouri

"We are proud to welcome Melaleuca to Missouri," Governor Mike Parson said. "The company's creation of over 200 jobs is great for our state, and its dedication to health and wellness in a time when our citizens need it most is to be commended. We look forward to seeing Melaleuca grow and succeed moving forward."

In the past 6 months, Missouri has welcomed several companies totaling more than $225 million in new capital investment

"Melaleuca is thrilled to expand into Kansas City for several reasons," Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot said. "It has a business-friendly environment; a well-educated, hard-working and talented workforce; advanced manufacturing industry expertise; and a strategic position in the center of the country. This Kansas City plant complements the 1.3 million square feet of space that Melaleuca currently operates. With this exciting new facility, our products will reach our customers' doorsteps faster than ever."

Melaleuca offers customers more than 450 exclusive health and wellness products in the categories of nutrition, personal care, home cleaning and cosmetics. Recently, the company was ranked by Forbes magazine as one of America's best employers. Melaleuca anticipates this new distribution center will not only speed up online delivery for customers throughout the Midwest, but also enable faster e-commerce shipping across the country. Melaleuca expects the new Missouri facility to be ready in early 2022.

Several Missouri organizations collaborated to assist Melaleuca with its expansion, including the Kansas City Area Development Council, Missouri Partnership, the State of Missouri, City of Kansas City, Missouri, Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City, Missouri, Platte County Economic Development Council, and KC SmartPort.

"We've been impressed by the warm reception that many Kansas City leaders have shown, and we're looking forward to integrating into this community and doing our part to enhance this remarkable city," VanderSloot said.

Missouri's location in the center of the U.S. makes it a top destination for companies exploring new locations for their distribution centers. In just the past 6 months, Missouri has welcomed several companies such as Chewy, Inc., BoxyCharm, and Kenco Logistics Services, Inc., totaling more than $225 million in new capital investment and creating nearly 2,000 new jobs in the state.

