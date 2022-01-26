Melbourne Florist Reveals the Indoor Plants that say 'I Love You'

Amazing Graze Flowers says that while roses will always signify love, for those who wish to avoid the cliché, there are plenty of other options to show some love and indoor plants have become a particularly popular gift. From flowering plants like anthuriums to evergreens like monsteras, there are plenty of choices to gift a loved one.

Anthurium plants which feature unique flowers come in a variety of colours with the most common colour being red. The flowers on this plant are on a tubular protrusion with a broad, flat heart-shaped petal. Hardy and easy to care for, anthuriums make great house plants that do best in low-level lighting, says Amazing Graze Flowers.

For those looking for a unique and breathtaking flowering plant, Amazing Graze Flowers says it's hard to go past orchids. Orchids come in many varieties with different coloured blooms ranging from reds to purples to whites and everything in between.

Some of the most popular non-flowering indoor plants for sharing the love include the Chinese money plant which is said to bring luck and prosperity as well as the super hardy mother-in-law's tongue which thrives when neglected, says Amazing Graze Flowers.

When gifting plants to loved ones, Amazing Graze Flowers recommends thinking about the existing décor in the home and choosing complementary plants. They should also think about whether the person is a green thumb or tends to forget about their house plants and select appropriately.

View the full range of indoor plants available from Amazing Graze Flowers online and for same day delivery in Melbourne, place an order before 1pm.Source: Amazing Graze Flowers

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

Source: Amazing Graze Flowers

SOURCE Amazing Graze Flowers