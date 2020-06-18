Melbourne Leading Digital Marketing Agency Zib Media Rebrands to Zib Digital

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zib Digital, a leading digital marketing agency in Melbourne, today announced a major rebranding to reflect the company's evolution into an all-encompassing, strategic digital marketing business. The considerable rebranding is designed to mirror the vast development and growth of the business in recent years. Last year, the agency realised it was time to leverage its unique architecture in the digital marketing space and focus strictly on its ability to support businesses online. This year, they've rebranded from Zib Media to solidify their stance, offering, and direction in the digital marketing industry.

Zib Digital

On the design level, the original Zib Media logo had strength in its simplicity but it lacked meaning. The new logo captures the dual approach of above the line and below the line marketing activity, visualised in the layers or 'waves'. The phrase "More than meets the eye" accurately explains both the visual and the Zib Digital approach. While beautiful advertising is often what captures the eye, there's typically a lot more going on under the surface.

The new 'Z' symbol is flexible for many formats and significantly more recognisable. It brings a sharp new visual identity, characterising the brand as bold, smart, and original. The typeface and colours reflect the team's approach to their work: vibrant, fun, happy with passion, and energy. The Zib Digital rebranding is not purely cosmetic. In addition to the new graphic identity, Zib Digital has released new service offerings and specific packages for businesses looking for a trusted SEO service in Melbourne. Zib Digital solutions deliver a real and proven impact that will improve your bottom line.

With the extensive rebranding efforts, the company will continue to offer all of the digital marketing tools and expertise that SMBs need to grow while investing further in both marketing technologies and expert support for clients. The Zib team values communication and collaboration. They pride themselves on their transparency with each other and their clients from the get-go and won't overwhelm them with industry jargon. Instead, they offer simple explanations for the strategies and services that will work best for your business objectives.

Please visit www.zibdigital.com.au to explore the new website and learn more about the products and services offered by their digital marketing agency in Melbourne.

ABOUT ZIB DIGITAL

Zib Digital is Australia's fastest-growing SEO company in Melbourne, specialising in a range of digital marketing strategies. We build incredible websites that can be viewed on any device, from your smartphone to your computer. Our friendly team of digital marketing Melbourne experts are dedicated to enhancing your business's image and work passionately to achieve outstanding results. Your business is in great hands with Zib Digital.

