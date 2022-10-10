ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Melinda J. Poyer, DO, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as an Exceptional Healthcare Professional in the Medical field, acknowledging her outstanding work in private practice at Rock Springs Family Practice and as Chief Medical Officer for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Melinda J. Poyer, DO

Dr. Poyer is a board-certified family physician in Rock Springs, WY, practicing medicine for 25 years. The doctor started Rock Springs Family Practice in early 2007 after moving to Wyoming from Florida. She has also served as the Chief Medical Officer at Sweetwater County's Memorial Hospital for six years, serves on the District Board of Health, and serves on the Wyoming Board of Medicine.

From a young age, Dr. Poyer was inspired by her mother and grandmother to do great things. Her mother worked four jobs as a divorced mother of two children to put herself through chiropractic school. Her grandmother worked in a high-level financial position as a controller during a time when many women did not work outside the home.

Today, Dr. Poyer has six children of her own. When they were young, she would bring them to her office and allow employees to bring their children to the workplace to let moms work and still have families. Now that her children are older, she still enables employees to bring their children to work at her private practice. The doctor also encourages her employees to further their education, even if they will leave her practice to go on to what is next for them. Being a family physician is so much a part of her that she cannot imagine doing anything else. Family Practice is a true calling for her, and she feels honored to be able to care for patients in her community.

In pursuit of higher education, Dr. Poyer completed her undergraduate degree at Florida Atlantic University. She earned her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the Nova Southeastern University College of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed her internship and residency at Wellington Regional Medical Center.

Passionate about her profession, the doctor is board-certified in family medicine by the American Osteopathic Board of Family Physicians, which provides board certification to qualified osteopathic physicians. Likewise, she is an active member of the American Osteopathic Association.

On a personal note, Dr. Poyer speaks both English and Spanish. In her free time, the doctor loves spending time with her family. Together, they enjoy running, participating in triathlons, skiing, snowboarding, and hiking.

For more information, visit www.sweetwatermemorial.com/providers/melinda-j-poyer-do.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who