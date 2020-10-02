Melissa Aarskaug Named 'Emerging Leader of Gaming 40 Under 40'

The ELG 40 Under 40 recognizes young professionals making significant contributions in the casino gaming industry and are on track to be the industry's next generation of leaders. The winners were part of 150+ industry members who were nominated by colleagues who recognized their commitment and dedication to the gaming industry.

"During such a difficult time, it's heartening to see so many excellent candidates nominated for the Emerging Leaders Program," said The Innovation Group President Michael Soll. "These people are going to lead the industry now and into the future to bring back excellence in serving our customers and their families. The Innovation Group is proud to be able to showcase these remarkable individuals."

"The quality of this year's Emerging Leaders class is a cut above the rest," said Roger Gros, publisher of GGB. "They represent the best and the brightest of the gaming industry and anyone who has any doubts about the recovery of gaming after the pandemic need only to understand the dedication of these professionals to their craft."

Melissa is actively helping the gaming industry prepare for the future. One of her enduring passions is ensuring her clients are educated on the ever-changing gaming security landscape and that their data, network, devices, people and reputations are protected against current and future threats.

About Emerging Leaders of Gaming (ELG):

Emerging Leaders of Gaming has established itself as the go-to network for young professionals assuming the next generation of leadership in gaming, entertainment, hospitality, food and beverage, tourism, and leisure. It supports the growth and development of these rising stars on their path to success and future senior-level and C-suite positions. The ELG 40 Under 40 is presented by Global Gaming Business and The Innovation Group, and supported by IAGA and Regulatory Management Counselors.

About BULLETPROOF™, a GLI company:

BULLETPROOF is headquartered in Canada with offices in Austin, Las Vegas, and Fairfax, USA as well as South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. Technology is inextricable to the way modern gaming organizations operate - which spells both challenges and opportunities in such a highly regulated industry. BULLETPROOF works with top gaming and lottery organizations in Canada, the United States and across the world. They leverage their extensive industry experience and IT know-how to help lotteries, U.S. Tribal organizations, operators, suppliers, and regulators reduce risk and improve their processes, systems, education and business infrastructure.

Named 2020 Partner of the Year | Modern Workplace by Microsoft in both 2019 and 2020, Bulletproof is proud to be a Microsoft Gold Partner with 11 gold competencies.

For more information on Bulletproof, visit bulletproofsi.com or join them on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

