DENVER, Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Melissa F. Nielsen, RN is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional in the field of Nursing in recognition of her role as a Registered Nurse at Porter Adventist Hospital.

Founded in 1930, Porter Adventist Hospital has served the Denver, Colorado area for nearly a century. Lending a compassionate approach to those they serve, the professionals at Porter Adventist have committed themselves to providing exceptional healthcare services utilizing the latest innovations in the medical field. With remarkable high quality healthcare at the forefront of their company's values, Porter Adventist delivers unprecedented customer satisfaction.



Having served five years in her current position as Registered Nurse at Porter Adventist Hospital, and amassing over seven years of experience in the field of Nursing, Melissa F. Nielsen has established herself as a trusted name in the nursing profession. Prior to entering her career in the medical field, Nielsen was a loan officer in 2007 and after the crash, decided to pursue her dream and passion of becoming a nurse. When asked her advice to newcomers in the industry, Nielsen states "Start as a CNA, then follow your heart." Adamant about the fact that you have to love what you do; Nielsen attributes her success to her love for serving others and being there for people. Throughout her illustrious career, Nielsen has attained extensive expertise in the areas of General Surgical Nursing including Liver Transplants.

Early in her career, Nielsen received her Registered Nursing degree in 2011 from Colorado State University. In her previous years, Nielsen obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from the University of Texas Arlington College of Nursing and Health Innovation.



To further enhance her professional development, Nielsen is an esteemed member of several elite organizations including the American Nurses Association.

Nielsen dedicates this recognition to her mom, Nona Bloomquist, for her continuing love and support.



For more information, please visit www.porterhospital.org

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

