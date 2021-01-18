Melissa Houston Announces the CFO Money Method Program

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Melissa Houston , CPA and money transformation expert, today announced the release of the CFO Money Method program. The CFO Money Method provides entrepreneurs and business owners with the tools to transform their business finances resulting in increased profits and efficiencies.

The CFO Money Method is geared toward women entrepreneurs who have built a service-based business and want to learn how to effectively manage the money within their business and improve the bottom line.

Houston, a Chartered Professional Accountant, has over twenty years of financial experience with in-depth accounting and tax knowledge. Throughout her career in servicing businesses in various financial capacities, Houston identified that many female entrepreneurs experience shame around money and lack the knowledge and resources to manage their business finances. As an advocate for women and a Certified Life Coach, Houston identified the opportunity to combine her skills of accounting and coaching to create a financial blueprint to help female entrepreneurs manage their money and increase profit.

"I am really excited to bring The CFO Money Method to the market and help empower female entrepreneurs to be in control financially, make informed business decisions, grow profit and scale their business," said Houston. "Bringing my financial expertise and life coaching together to create a unique experience has helped my clients tremendously, they feel empowered and less overwhelmed, finances don't have to be a source of stress. Effective money management positions your business to grow and scale your business at a quicker rate and sets your business up for long-term success."

The CFO Money Method offers 4-modules of online learning and access to the membership community, providing resources and connections far beyond the program modules.

Registration for the upcoming course is from January 19th, 2021 to January 26, 2021. To learn more or to book your money breakthrough call, visit https://www.melissahoustoncpa.com

About Melissa Houston

Melissa is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA), a Business Financial Coach, and the host of the Think Like a CFO podcast.

Melissa has over 20 years of business experience with large and small corporations, government, and not-for-profit industries while specializing in Internal Controls, corporate accounting, budgets, financial reporting, corporate & personal tax, audit, and SR&ED.

Contact:

Melissa Houston

[email protected]

SOURCE Melissa Houston