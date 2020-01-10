Melissa Kenny Promoted to Executive Vice President of Kenny Family ShopRite Stores

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delaware Supermarkets, Inc., the family-owned company that operates six ShopRite supermarkets in the state, announced today that Melissa Kenny, the former Director of Sales and Marketing, has been promoted to Executive Vice President, effective January 1, 2020. In her new role, Kenny will have direct oversight of Operations, Finance, Human Resources, Marketing and Loss Prevention for the organization.

"Our entire company and family could not be more proud of Melissa's work and the role she has played in the success of our stores," said Chris Kenny, President and CEO of Delaware Supermarkets, Inc. "As a second generation grocer, she understands our market, our customers and what our work means to the communities we serve. There could not be a better person to lead our company into the future."

In addition to her new role as Executive Vice President, Kenny has also taken over responsibilities as Vice President of Real Estate at First State Plaza in Stanton, Delaware, the shopping center where one of the Kenny Family ShopRites is located.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead, grow and represent Kenny Family ShopRites," said Melissa Kenny. "I want to thank my family and all our associates for their commitment to making our stores a great place to shop and a vehicle of economic growth in the communities where our stores operate. I look forward to continuing our tradition of providing sustainable stores, fresh and healthy food options, and a great shopping experience for our customers."

With more than 20 years of experience, Melissa Kenny has trained in each of the different departments in her family's stores and spent time in all management posts. She has worked closely over the years with her brother Chris and father Bernie Kenny as she learned every part of the supermarket business. Bernie Kenny founded the family company in 1995, and today serves as Chairman of the Board. He remains involved in day-to-day operations of the business as well as community events that help drive the success of the company.

Melissa Kenny brings the same dedication to her work. She is passionate about environmental stewardship and recently joined Keep Delaware Beautiful (a chapter of Keep America Beautiful) as a founding board member. She is also a member of the Delaware Energy Leaders Roundtable and served on Wakefern Food Corp.'s Environmental Committee for several years. She currently serves as Vice Chairman for the Delaware Food & Farm Policy Council, under the direction of DE Secretary of Agriculture Michael Scuse; and is currently concluding a two-year term as Chairman of the National Grocers Association Government Relations Committee. Kenny also serves as an Honorary Commander in the Delaware National Guard.

Additionally, Kenny is currently Chairwoman of the Kenny Family Foundation's Board of Directors, where her work has been a contributing factor to the nonprofit's designation as the most active community-based charity in the state. Since 2011, the foundation has donated more than $2.3 million to more than 1,000 charitable organizations in New Castle County with micro-grants and partnerships. These organizations feed hungry neighbors, care for the elderly, educate children, and enrich lives through the arts and humanities.

Kenny also directed operations for a decade with Delaware Gourmet Catering, which partners with St. Anthony's City Fare Meals on Wheels program to prepare and deliver high-quality meals to thousands of low-income residents 365 days a year. She has helped organize successful events for the Kalmar Nyckel Foundation, which appointed her to its Board of Trustees in 2012, and served on the Boards of Directors for the Grand Opera House and Better Business Bureau of Delaware.

Kenny lives with her husband Mark Maguire and their two rescue pups, Gemma and Ringo.

