Melius Research Welcomes Aerospace and Defense Veteran, Rob Spingarn

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Melius Research (Melius), today announced that Robert Spingarn will join the firm as a Managing Director. Spingarn was most recently the Global Head of Aerospace and Defense Equity Research at Credit Suisse, where he spent the last 16 years.

Prior to Credit Suisse, Rob spent a decade at Wachovia Securities and Citigroup covering the Aerospace and Defense sector. In total, Rob has nearly 27 years of Aerospace and Defense, Urban Air Mobility, and Space Innovation experience and has been regularly featured as a highly ranked analyst by Institutional Investor magazine.

Spingarn holds a B.A. in Political Science from Columbia College, an M.S. in Transportation from Northwestern University and an M.B.A. from Columbia University.

"We are thrilled that Rob will be joining us," said Melius Research Founding Partner Scott Davis. "I've known Rob and have respected his work for nearly two decades. The depth of his expertise in aerospace and abilities as an analyst will fit perfectly within our independent research model. The pace of disruptive changes in mobility, including space travel, has accelerated and investors will undoubtedly benefit from Rob's insights."

"Our Partners and clients welcome Rob. We all look forward to benefiting from his immense experience and knowledge," added Founding Partner, Robert Wertheimer.

About Melius Research

Melius Research is an independent research, data analytics, and investment firm that leverages decades of industrial and industrial tech-focused expertise to help clients navigate a rapidly changing world. The traditional industrial eco-system is being transformed by emerging technologies in areas such as robotics, new mobility, energy transition, space travel, and the overall rise of software across all industries. Furthermore, the powerful thematic of sustainability is driving a secular shift in investment never seen before, creating unique opportunities and a new generation of leaders. We partner with clients including disruptive start-ups, institutional investors, and corporate executive teams to make better investment and strategic decisions.

