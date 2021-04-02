CAMPBELL, Calif., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Melody Lynd, MD, MBA, MPH, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Plastic Surgeon in the field of Plastic Surgery and acknowledgment of her dedication to improving the lives of the community.

Highly respected surgeon Dr. Lynd is trained as both a general surgeon and a plastic surgeon with a proven history of surgical successes in the Valley that comes from her vast repertoire of the most current cosmetic and reconstructive procedures. Having accrued 21 years of expert knowledge and professional experience, she is a skillful master in breast surgery, abdominal wall reconstruction, skin cancer, scar revisions, facial trauma, facelifts, eye, liposuction, botox, and fillers. At her practice Melody Lynd, Inc., she is dedicated to improving the confidence of her patients by ensuring satisfactory results for each individual. Throughout her distinguished career, she has garnered a laudable reputation helping to improve the community. Her mission to empower people's lives led her to volunteer weekly at a free clinic in Downtown San Jose and at the O'Connor Wound Center.



To prepare for her career, Dr. Lynd graduated from the University of Missouri with her Medical degree and completed a general surgery residency at Brookdale Hospital in Brooklyn, New York. Soon thereafter, she completed a fellowship in Plastic Surgery from the University of Illinois-Chicago and Cook County Hospital.



In addition to her practice, Dr. Lynd proudly served in the United States Navy as a CDR Commander. She recently served as a Battalion Surgeon and Office in Charge to H&S 2/23, 4th MARDIV, which is a Marine unit.



A frontrunner in her field, Dr. Lynd remained abreast of the latest developments in plastic surgery. She is an active member of the Specials Ops Medical Association, Santa Clara Medical Society, American College of Plastic Surgeons, American Society of Plastic Surgery and the Order of St. John.



In light of her professional achievements, Dr. Lynd is the recipient of the Woman of the Year award in 2008 for all her work throughout the community.



When she is not practicing medicine, Dr. Lynd enjoys yoga, working out, and going to the beach in her spare time.



