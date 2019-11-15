Melody Place Music Announces Debut Single Of Lisa Mills

Melody Place Music announced today the release of soul and blues singer Lisa Mills' latest single, "Greenwood, Mississippi," off her upcoming debut album on Melody Place LLC, The Triangle, produced by the great Fred Mollin.

Originally recorded by Little Richard in the early 1970s in Muscle Shoals, Mills' rendition of "Greenwood, Mississippi" is the first single release off of her upcoming album, The Triangle, and is a tribute to the incredible sound and feel of the great southern soul music of the 60s and 70s. Mills recorded the track with some of the original musicians in the same studio where it was first recorded.

The Triangle is full of wonderous story-telling music from the triangle that is Memphis, Muscle Shoals and Jackson, Mississippi. As Mills traveled on her musical journey, she recorded songs that were originally recorded in each city she visited and became one with the songs she recorded along the way. Mills brings her own unique interpretation to "Greenwood, Mississippi," along with the rest of the songs on the album

The album features historic and local musicians backing Lisa on the songs that were brought forth in each locale. It's currently available for pre-order HERE.

"I'm so excited that 'Greenwood, Mississippi,' is finally out," Mills says. "Recording this album was an incredible journey with my formidable producer, Fred Mollin. His concept and creativity resulted in the most heartfelt album I ever made in my career."

"I wanted to make a traditional R and B/Blues album that preserved the spirit of the original songs, while giving them a fresh new life and point of view," said Mollin. "Backed by a wonderful group of legendary musicians, working in the most important musical southern cities and their most historic studios was such a great thrill. For me it was the trifecta. Lisa gave each song her own special character, and it was a great pleasure producing her. I truly feel Lisa is one of the greatest soul singers I have ever heard. Now we get to share this first single with others in the hope that everyone has as much pleasure listening to this song as we had recording it."

The Triangle is set to be released January 24, 2020 via Melody Place Music/BMG.

Mills will be celebrating the release of this momentous album with a special concert and Q&A hosted by BackStory Events at New York City's The Cutting Room on January 24th, 2020. Click HERE for ticket info.

The full track list for The Triangle includes:

Greenwood, Mississippi Tell Mama Slip Away I'd Rather Go Blind That's What Love Will Make You Do I'm In Love Same Time Same Place A Place Nobody Can Find That's How Strong My Love Is Someone Else Is Stepping In I'll Always Love You Traveling On Members Only Just Walking In The Rain

