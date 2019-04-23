MelroseINC Hires Three Seasoned Media Veterans to Technology Solutions Team

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MelroseINC today announced an expansion of its team with a focus on business development and client solutions. The new team members include Zeke Margolis as Account Director, Client Solutions; Suzette Ferguson as Director of Business Development, Client Solutions; and Sam Frankiel to serve as the company's Solutions Architect.

"We are fortunate to be able to create a team that comes with this level of talent in the world of technology solutions," said MelroseINC CEO and President Sandy Nasseri, in a statement. "These appointments, collectively, strengthen our ability to achieve organizational goals and drive performance."

"We have a stellar sales team here at MelroseINC that has been fulfilling our client's needs of a strategic 360 experience with tailored technology solutions. We look forward to adding these three veteran technology experts to our current team as we expand our business and move into new verticals," said MelroseINC EVP of Sales and Service Reza Safai.

Zeke Margolis has over 20 years of experience as a media workflow design consultant and technology sales professional, who has been helping clients in film & television, digital media, and marketing communications solve complex business problems. Margolis is a subject matter expert in file-based workflow and post production technology, having been involved with companies including Adobe, Apple, Avid, Blackmagic, EditShare and Facilis from their inception.

Suzette Ferguson, formerly of Silicon Graphics (SGI), comes to the team with a highly-successful, 30-year track record of selling into the media and entertainment, commercial enterprise, and government industries. Suzette is an authority on consultative sales and workflow efficiencies delivering advanced digital file-based storage, networking, and high-performance computing solutions in a trusted relationship.

Sam Frankiel, formerly CTO of Ant Farm, is a 20-year veteran of the Post-Production industry, working in Systems Administration, Engineering and IT for Post-Production companies. He has built up an extensive expertise in various technologies including Networking, Virtualization, render farms, storage, VFX and Post-Production Workflows. Sam has developed workflows and solutions for some of the most challenging environments in the industry.

ABOUT MELROSEINC

MelroseINC is a Southern California based, full service, 360 business solution technology sales, service and solutions provider. Serving as the organizational umbrella, MelroseINC is comprised of MelroseMAC for Apple sales and support, MelroseTEC for asset management, and MelroseSRC for asset sourcing and procurement. Established in 2003 as MelroseMAC, the organization provides sales and support for the entire Mac line up in Experience Centers located in Hollywood and Burbank specializing in professional video workflows and peripheral equipment that broadcast, post-production, audio, and digital media professionals and enthusiasts rely on. Through the business division, they help small and medium-sized businesses seeking technology solutions to improve their IT, employee productivity, asset management and mobility.

Media Contact:

Sandy Nasseri

323.937.4600

213216@email4pr.com

https://www.melroseinc.com/

SOURCE MelroseINC

Related Links

https://www.melroseinc.com

