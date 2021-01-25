Melvin Announces $2.75 Billion Investment from Citadel and Point72

The $2.75 billion investment includes $2 billion from Citadel and its partners and $750 million from Point72, and both are taking a non-controlling revenue share in Melvin.

"Gabe Plotkin and team have delivered exceptional results over the history of Melvin. We have great confidence in Gabe and his team," said Ken Griffin, Founder and CEO of Citadel.

"I've known Gabe Plotkin since 2006 and he is an exceptional investor and leader. We are pleased to have the opportunity to invest additional capital and take a non-controlling revenue share in Melvin Capital," said Steve Cohen, Chairman and CEO of Point72.

About Melvin Capital Management

Melvin Capital Management LP is a registered investment advisor founded in 2014 by Gabriel Plotkin, the firm's Chief Investment Officer. The firm uses a bottom-up, fundamental research-driven process to identify investments employing a long-short equity strategy.

About Citadel

Citadel is one of the world's leading alternative investment managers. Citadel manages the capital of prominent investors from around the world including retirement programs, endowments and foundations, and sovereign wealth funds. For more information, visit Citadel.com.

About Point72

Point72 is a global asset management firm led by Steven Cohen that uses Discretionary Long/Short, Macro, and Systematic strategies to invest in eight offices across the globe. We look for people who want to build a career with us – people who want to innovate, experiment, and be the best at what they do – while adhering to the highest ethical standards.

Point72 is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, and maintains affiliated offices in New York, Hong Kong, London, Tokyo, Singapore, Paris, and Palo Alto. We invest in a wide range of asset classes and situations through our businesses: Point72 Asset Management, EverPoint Asset Management, Point72 Ventures, Cohen Private Ventures, and Cubist Systematic Strategies.

Media Contacts

Melvin Capital Management

David Kurd

212-373-1271

[email protected]

Citadel

Zia Ahmed

312-395-3789

[email protected]

Point72

Tiffany Galvin-Cohen

203-609-3126

[email protected]

SOURCE Melvin Capital; Citadel; Point72