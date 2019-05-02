Members Mortgage Services Signs Long-Term MSP Contract With Black Knight; Will Use Actionable Intelligence Platform

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) announced today that Members Mortgage Services, which supports the lending needs of credit unions, real estate professionals and individual homebuyers in the Midwest, has signed a long-term contract with Black Knight to implement and use the MSP servicing system to support its growing business.

Members Mortgage Services is also using several servicing-focused data and analytics solutions including Black Knight's new Actionable Intelligence Platform (AIP). The AIP delivers strategic, proactive and actionable analytics to the right people across an organization at the right time, so they know which action to take next. Additionally, Members Mortgage Services will use Black Knight McDash industry reports, which provide delinquency and prepayment overviews; roll rates; and state-level mortgage performance data. These reports are used to support benchmarking and analysis, portfolio management, strategy development and much more.

"After careful and thorough due diligence, it was clear that the MSP system was the best choice for our servicing operation," said Todd Brunner, CEO and President of Members Mortgage Services. "It offers us a single, scalable platform to support our expanding servicing business that will enable us to be more efficient and help us mitigate risk. We believe our team will benefit greatly from the integrated Actionable Intelligence Platform by keeping all team members informed, in sync and working from the same analytics."

MSP offers a robust and scalable end-to-end loan servicing system that helps clients manage all servicing processes – from payment processing and escrow administration, to customer service, default management and more. The system can accommodate virtually any size portfolio, and includes award-winning client support. Used to service more than 34 million active loans across the U.S., MSP helps servicers increase operational efficiency, reduce operating costs and improve risk mitigation.

To further enhance the member experience when signing loan documents, Members Mortgage Services is also implementing Expedite Sign, Black Knight's electronic signature solution. To support the ordering, tracking and fulfillment of services, Members Mortgage Services will use Exchange, an open technology platform that provides integration, data management, decisioning support and workflow management through a 24/7 data exchange.

"We are proud to have been selected to support the expanding servicing business of Members Mortgage Services," said Black Knight President Joe Nackashi. "Leveraging multiple Black Knight technology solutions, advanced business intelligence, robust data and actionable analytics will help this growing lender to leverage more opportunities to drive excellence through integration."

About Member Mortgage Services

Members Mortgage Services LLC is the premier Credit Union mortgage partner in the Midwest for mortgage loans and servicing options. Offering a comprehensive mortgage solution for Credit Unions and their members, including conventional fixed rate and ARM loans, government loans, second mortgages, HELOCs and construction loans, along with co-branded sub-servicing. Members Mortgage Services delivers industry-leading service by adhering to prudent lending practices. The company is owned by Credit Unions and operates exclusively for Credit Unions. Members Mortgage Services is an approved Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac direct seller/servicer and a HUD approved non-supervised lender.

About Black Knight

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership lifecycle.

As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

