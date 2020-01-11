Membrain Wins Two Medals in Top Sales World's 2019 Awards

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, the world's leading online sales community, Top Sales World, hosts an award ceremony to praise the leading content creators and technology within the sales and marketing community globally to highlight the companies and individuals lifting the industry to new levels. Among the winners are those who challenged the status quo with innovative ideas and those who put in the extra time and effort to add true value in the form of efficient sales technology. This year's judging panel consisted of 24 of the world's leading sales experts.

Membrain was nominated in multiple categories - where they were given a Silver medal this year as the Top Sales Enablement Technology and Gold in Top Sales Company Blog.

This year, Membrain was nominated in multiple categories and won the Silver medal in the Top Sales Enablement Technology category and Gold in Top Sales Company Blog.

"It's humbling to be acknowledged as a leading Sales Enablement software and content creator, considering how highly competitive the global playing field is. Awards like this make our mission to elevate the sales profession even more fun," says George Brontén, Founder and CEO of Membrain.

Membrain - when how you sell matters

In an industry overpopulated with individuals who are hungry to compete, we put how you sell as our primary focus to differentiate ourselves. Membrain, a SAAS company that started with a goal of creating a platform that could ensure sales teams had an efficient and effective process for implementing their sales strategy. We wanted to simplify the process of allowing sales teams to adopt their business's winning strategy of how to close deals and reach their collective goal. Membrain has the versatility of being both used as a complete Sales Enablement CRM platform or as a complement to an existing CRM.

These awards are hosted by the world's leading online community 'Top Sales World', which also publishes the hugely popular Top Sales Magazine every month, which has accumulated over 290,000 readers, as well as a weekly newsletter, "Around Top Sales World in 7 Days." The TSW VIP Area houses the largest repository of sales information available anywhere in the world. More information can be found here: https://topsalesworld.com/topsalesawards/

With clients in over 80 countries, Membrain is the award-winning Sales Enablement CRM for teams working with complex B2B sales. Membrain makes it easy for sales teams to execute their sales strategy to achieve consistent sales performance. The software provides sales professionals with continuous guidance through the entire sales process, while enabling sales leaders to coach their team to a higher level of performance. Continually optimize your sales execution and elevate your salespeople to become a competitive advantage. Membrain has won multiple awards, including the Top Sales Awards, and is ranked as a Top Performer by G2 Crowd in four categories. For more information, visit www.membrain.com.

Related Images

the-2019-top-sales-awards-results.png

The 2019 Top Sales Awards Results

Membrain was nominated in multiple categories - where they were given a Silver medal this year as the Top Sales Enablement Technology and Gold in Top Sales Company Blog.

Related Links

The 2019 Top Sales Awards Results

SOURCE Membrain

Related Links

http://www.membrain.com

