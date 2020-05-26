Membrain's New Module Helps Companies Drive Sales Growth by Simplifying Account Planning and Execution

STOCKHOLM, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Membrain, the Sales Enablement CRM for complex B2B sales, is launching a new account growth module that will help make account planning more actionable and effective by providing powerful, customizable visualizations, dashboards, and process tools to customer-facing teams and their managers.

The new tools will help identify at a glance which accounts are poised for growth and where to focus attention. Flexible dashboards pull together relevant data from across the marketing, sales, and customer success life cycle to deliver insights and serve up information during the account planning process. Membrain's native process tools then make it easy to create reminders, checklists, and step-by-step guidance directly within the user's workflow so that execution becomes simple and seamless.

"Organizations have long believed that traditional CRM systems will lead to improved sales effectiveness, but that's an incorrect assumption," says George Brontén, Founder & CEO of Membrain. "Membrain believes in elevating sales teams with a ground-up approach, creating a system that sets them up for success. Our new module takes that one step further, overcoming many of the hurdles that have stood in the way of account growth in the past."

Effective account planning isn't always easy. Membrain's new module addresses several account growth challenges by streamlining the process. One of the most anticipated features is the new account grid view that ranks accounts on an X and Y axis, measuring account value and untapped potential. The at-a-glance approach provides companies a quick way to see which accounts have the most room for growth, providing fast guidance to determine where the team's focus needs to be. Interactive and dynamic, the grid evolves and changes over time based on real-time changes in an account's activity, position, and other relevant metrics established by the sales team.

From the grid, users can quickly access each account's dashboard. These customizable account growth dashboards provide a clear glimpse of the most important information about each account. They can display scorecards, the key people involved, purchase history, which services an account is using, or any other information identified as important by the sales team. The versatility of these dashboards ensures that teams can be fully informed of an account's status in just a few clicks.

Brontén adds, "We want to empower sales teams and increase their sales effectiveness. Simplifying account planning is key, but it's also important that the plan is easily actionable, so that all those great ideas developed during planning translate into direct action. It was a priority to ensure that our new module helps integrate those plans with team members' workflow, so across departments everyone is on the same page and everyone's goals are aligned."

The new account planning module is integrated with Membrain's prospecting and opportunity management modules, as well as all of its native CRM, process, methodology, productivity, and content enablement tools, making it easy for teams from marketing to sales to customer success to collaborate and create a seamless customer experience.

The new module is now in early access for select customers and partners. To schedule a demo, or to learn more about how it might help increase effectiveness in your teams, visit Membrain and book a demo today.

About Membrain

With clients in over 80 countries, Membrain is the award-winning Sales Enablement CRM for teams working with complex B2B sales. Membrain makes it easy for sales teams to execute their sales strategy to achieve consistent sales performance. The software provides sales professionals with continuous guidance through the entire sales process, while enabling sales leaders to coach their team to a higher level of performance. Continually optimize your sales execution and elevate your salespeople to become a competitive advantage. Membrain has won multiple awards, including the Top Sales Awards and is ranked as a Top Performer by G2Crowd in four categories.

To learn more about and experience Membrain, visit Membrain.com.

