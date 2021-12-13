Membrane Bioreactor Market Size Worth $6.2 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global membrane bioreactor market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing wastewater treatment challenges, particularly water supply limitations coupled with rising environmental concerns over industrial sludge disposal is anticipated to drive the market.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The hollow fiber segment accounted for 66.4% of the revenue share in 2020, owing to its growing adoption rate in the medium-sized industrial and municipal plants because of its lightweight and high reliability in different waters as compared to others

The municipal segment accounted for 84.1% of the revenue share in 2020 owing to rising demand for better public infrastructure, increasing urban population, and growing stringent norms and regulations pertaining to waste management

The submerged membrane bioreactors segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2028 on account of factors such as high energy savings that use coarse bubble aeration instead of high-rate recirculation pumps in side stream MBR.

Asia Pacific accounted for around 45.0% of the revenue share in 2020, attributed to the growing food and beverage, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries in the region coupled with increasing regulatory norms regarding wastewater treatment

Manufacturers are focusing on new product launches to expand the product portfolios. In August 2021 , Microdyn-Nadir introduced Bio-Cel Easy membrane bioreactor that is a stand-alone, plug and play bioreactor used for small and medium-sized industrial projects

Read 137 page market research report, "Membrane Bioreactor Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Hollow Fiber, Flat Sheet, Multi-tubular), By Configuration, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Rising concerns pertaining to the release of harmful effluents into the environment are projected to drive the adoption of membrane bioreactor (MBR) systems in the industrial sectors. Furthermore, strict environmental restrictions regarding sludge disposal are projected to augment the demand for membrane bioreactors over the forecast period.

Growing scarcity of freshwater sources globally is likely to boost the demand for wastewater reclamation, thereby complementing MBR demand over the forecast period. The increased volume of industrial waste generated by the oil and gas, pharmaceutical, construction, food and beverage, and pulp and paper sectors is likely to boost market growth over the forecast period.

The global membrane bioreactor industry is highly competitive and dynamic in nature due to the presence of various small and large-scale manufacturers. The MBR market is dominated by various major players includingEvoqua Water Technologies LLC; Kubota Corporation; Toray Industries, Inc.; and Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd.

Grand View Research has segmented the global membrane bioreactor market on the basis of product, configuration, application, and region:

Membrane Bioreactor Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Hollow Fiber



Flat Sheet



Multi-tubular

Membrane Bioreactor Configuration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Submerged



Side Stream

Membrane Bioreactor Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Municipal



Industrial

Membrane Bioreactor Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





Italy





France





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





South Africa

List of Key Players of Membrane Bioreactor Market

General Electric Energy LLC

Kemira

Suez Environnement S.A.

Buckman Laboratories

Aquatech International Corporation

B&P Water Technologies s.r.l.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

CITIC Envirotech Ltd.

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Culligan International Company

Danaher Corporation

Veolia Environnement S.A.

Toray Industries

Kubota Corporation

MANN+HUMMEL Water & Fluid Solutions

Check out more studies related to membrane bioreactors, published by Grand View Research:

India Membrane Bioreactor Market – The India membrane bioreactor market size was estimated at USD 135.6 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7% from 2021 to 2028. Growing wastewater production in industries, offices, and households is expected to drive the demand for wastewater management, thereby complementing market growth over the forecast period.

– The membrane bioreactor market size was estimated at in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7% from 2021 to 2028. Growing wastewater production in industries, offices, and households is expected to drive the demand for wastewater management, thereby complementing market growth over the forecast period. Membrane Bioreactor Systems Market – The global membrane bioreactor (MBR) systems market size was valued over USD 400 million in 2014 and is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2015 to 2022 owing to increasing concerns for urban wastewater treatment. Increasing concerns over freshwater supply shortages coupled with growing environmental concerns over industrial sludge disposal are expected to drive the membrane bioreactor systems demand over the forecast period.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Water & Sludge Treatment Industry.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc