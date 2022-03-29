Membrane Filters Market Size to Grow by USD 8.83 billion| Technavio

The membrane filters market covers the following areas:

Membrane Filters Market Sizing

Membrane Filters Market Forecast

Membrane Filters Market Analysis

Vendor Insights

The membrane filters market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

3M Co.

Co. Alfa Laval AB

Berghof Membrane Technology GmbH

Donaldson Co. Inc.

Eaton Corp. Plc

GEA Group AG

Graver Technologies LLC

Koch Industries Inc.

Meissner Filtration Products Inc.Â Â

Novasep Holding SAS

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Sterlitech Corp.

Synder Filtration Inc.

Danaher Corp.

Merck KGaA

General Electric Co.

Repligen Corp.

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in membrane filters market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute to 38% of the global market growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the membrane filters market in APAC.

Key Segment Analysis

The membrane filters market share growth by the reverse osmosis segment will be significant during the forecast period. Reverse osmosis is used to concentrate juices. It is also used in the dairy industry to produce whey protein powders. Reverse osmosis has applications in wine processing as well. It is also suitable for heat-sensitive materials, as it does not include heat treatment. Such advantages will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

Compliance with standards and safety requirements is driving the membrane filters market growth. HACCP suggests the usage of membrane filtration technology for contamination control. Membrane filters such as ultrafiltration membranes have small pore sizes, which helps in efficiently removing microorganisms. Thus, the membrane filters market will grow with the increased focus on reducing food contamination during the forecast period.

The high operational costs and expenditure is challenging the membrane filters market growth. Membrane systems have higher operating costs when compared to conventional systems used in the industry. The establishment of new production facilities for manufacturing membrane filters requires significant investments. The equipment and the necessary technical expertise are also expensive. In addition, skilled labor is required to set up membrane systems, which is an added cost for the vendors.

Membrane Filters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.77% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.99 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Co., Alfa Laval AB, Berghof Membrane Technology GmbH, Donaldson Co. Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, GEA Group AG, Graver Technologies LLC, Koch Industries Inc., Meissner Filtration Products Inc.Â Â , Novasep Holding SAS, Parker Hannifin Corp., Sterlitech Corp., Synder Filtration Inc., Danaher Corp., Merck KGaA, General Electric Co., Repligen Corp., Sartorius AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

