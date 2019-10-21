MemComputing Announces GPU-Acceleration for the MemCPU™ XPC SaaS Platform

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MemComputing, Inc., developer of disruptive high performance computing technology, today announced that its MemCPU XPC Software-as-a-Service platform now includes GPU acceleration, delivering another 100x performance increase.

MemComputing's technology harnesses the power of physics to dramatically reduce compute times for today's most complex computational problems. The company's focus is on combinatorial optimization problems, which are most commonly associated with routing, scheduling, and big data analytics.

The announcement was made by John Beane, CEO and cofounder of MemComputing, at the 2019 INFORMS Annual Meeting in Seattle, Washington.

Beane commented: "MemComputing targets real-world problems considered impossible today because of the vast amount of compute power required. Our platform is demonstrating orders of magnitude performance improvement over other solutions. With our new GPU acceleration, it is even more powerful."

Earlier this month, MemComputing announced an alliance with Chevron Technology Ventures, which supports early-stage companies with technologies that can directly benefit the oil and gas industry.

In September, MemComputing was selected as one of eight startups nationwide to join the Catalyst Space Accelerator, sponsored by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL).

About MemComputing

MemComputing, Inc.'s disruptive technology is accelerating the time to find practical solutions to the world's most challenging computational problems. The company was formed by Dr. Massimiliano Di Ventra and Dr. Fabio Traversa, with John A. Beane, former Entrepreneur-in-Residence, UC San Diego. DiVentra and Traversa are the inventors of "memcomputing," a new computing paradigm in which memory performs the tasks of both storing and processing information (as compared to traditional computing based on the von Neumann architecture, where memory and processing are separate). For more information, visit www.memcomputing.com.

