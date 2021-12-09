Memora Health Named to the 2021 CB Insights Digital Health 150 List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights named Memora Health to its third annual Digital Health 150 , which showcases the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world.

"Memora's mission is to make care more accessible, actionable, and always-on. Our platform enables health systems to digitize and automate complex care workflows — guiding patients through complicated healthcare journeys via asynchronous communication and alleviating the burden care teams face in delivering high-touch care to their patients," said Memora Health CEO and co-founder Manav Sevak. "It's an honor to be named to the Digital Health 150 list in recognition of our ability to meet patients where they are."

Memora Health's innovative platform, working with over 50 healthcare organizations to-date, lets patients interact with their care teams as easily as they text their friends and families. Memora's programs drive over 90% patient retention with significant improvements in various clinical outcomes and nearly 40% reduction in care team burden.

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from a pool of over 11,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on several factors, including data submitted by the companies, company business models and momentum in the market, and Mosaic scores, CB Insights' proprietary algorithm that measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies.

"This year's Digital Health 150 is one of our most expansive yet, spotlighting 16 categories including virtual care, clinical trials tech, and workflow automation, as well as adding new categories such as home health tech and computer-aided imaging," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "Last year's class has seen more than 20 exits, raised an additional $18.6B in aggregate funding, and announced over 250 partnerships since being recognized, and we're excited to see the future success of this year's winners."

The 2021 Digital Health 150 cohort has raised roughly $14.9B in aggregate funding across 522 deals since 2016, and includes startups at various investment stages of development, from early-stage to well-funded unicorns. Companies this year include startups working on digital front door and patient engagement, hybrid virtual/in-person care, care navigation, workflow digitization and automation, and more.

Memora Health has helped over 50 major healthcare organizations meet patients where they are and make patient care more accessible, actionable, and always-on. Memora Health's technology platform digitizes and automates complex care workflows, making them simple for patients and clinicians to navigate. The Memora team puts patients and care teams at the center of all product design, learning from their stories to iteratively improve. Memora Health is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with clients and team members around the world. For more information about Memora Health visit memorahealth.com .

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

