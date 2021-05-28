Memorial Day Ceremony honoring local Veterans including a War Dog

While serving in the military, Pip worked as a bomb-sniffing dog. The average war dog saves 150 lives throughout its career. During his time as a service dog, Pip endured a burn wound on his tail and he returned to the United States three weeks ago. He has found his home at Wickshire Poland where he was placed by "Patriot K-9 Rescue."

On Memorial Day, we honor the brave and courageous men and women who have served our Country. Come meet Pip and help us honor the Veterans who have defended our country!

For more information or to schedule a personal visit with Pip, visit Poland | Wickshire Senior Living.

Please note, to maintain the safety of residents and staff, and in accordance with the CDC, Wickshire Poland will ensure all strict safety precautions at the event are met at all times.

SOURCE Wickshire Senior Living