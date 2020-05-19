Memorial Day May 25 Route for Palm Springs Air Museum's Fly-Over Routes to Thank All Those Who Serve and Served Our Country - Two Segments: Coachella Valley and Southern California

PALM DESERT, Calif., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020 starting at 11:15 am, six vintage warbird airplanes from The Palm Springs Air Museum will fly over the Coachella Valley and then Southern California in honor of those who serve and served our country. The six aircraft are the C-47 Skytrain, P-51 Mustang, P-63 Kingcobra, two T-28 Trojans and the T-33 Shooting Star Jet . The aircraft will then meet up with other warbirds over San Bernardino and fly over parts of Los Angeles and Orange Counties.

The Coachella Valley route goes from Palm Springs International Airport to Desert Hot Springs City Hall, Sun Line Transit Center, Sun City / Shadow Hills, Indio City Hall, John F. Kennedy Medical Center, Coachella City Hall, Coachella Valley Water District, Cochran Regional Airport, La Quinta City Hall, Indian Wells City Hall, Palm Desert City Hall, Eisenhower Medical Center, Rancho Mirage City Hall, Cathedral City's City Hall, Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians' Tribal Offices, Palm Springs City Hall, and Desert Regional Hospital.

Link to videos of the aircraft: https://bit.ly/Frontline360

THEN these six aircraft will join other aircraft from the Inland Empire Wing of the CAF, Flabob Aviation Associates, and the Condor Squadron Threshold Technologies, Inc, over San Bernardino. All aircraft will then fly over the following locations in Southern California : Loma Linda VA Medical Center, Riverside National Cemetery, CHOC Children's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at St. Joseph's Hospital (Orange), John Wayne Airport, Pacific View Memorial Park (Tuskegee Airman Lt. Col. Bob Friend's grave), Newport Beach, Long Beach VA Hospital, The Queen Mary, USS Iowa, Green Hills Memorial Park, Torrance Airport, LAX, Santa Monica Airport, LA National Cemetery, UCLA Medical Center, USC Medical Center, City of Hope, and finally Chino Airport.

The Palm Springs Air Museum is an educational non-profit organization whose mission is to preserve and honor our veterans while educating future generations. One of the largest collections of flying WWII aircraft, plus Korea and Vietnam era aircraft, 9,500 volume Library, flight simulators and tours through a flyable B-17 are housed in 86,000 square feet of climate-controlled exhibit space. Currently closed due to Covid-19, the Palm Springs Air Museum hosts weekly Warbird Wednesdays on YouTube. PSAirMuseum.org

MEDIA ADVISORY: Interview Opportunity

Contact - Ann Greer: Cell – 1-323-363-8243

[email protected]

SOURCE Palm Springs Air Museum

Related Links

https://palmspringsairmuseum.org

