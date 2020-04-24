Memorial Hermann Announces Hess Corporation Support for Healthcare Workers on the Frontlines Against COVID-19

HOUSTON, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Memorial Hermann Health System, the largest hospital network in Houston, announced today that Hess Corporation will be donating "Stay Well" care packages for 12,000 emergency room and intensive care personnel to recognize their service and provide items that can help reduce the risk of bringing the COVID-19 virus home after work.

"Healthcare workers on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19 place themselves in harm's way every day," said Andy Slentz, Senior Vice-President of Human Resources and Office Management. "We hope this package makes them feel appreciated and helps address the concern they have of protecting themselves and their loved ones."

According to the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), being exposed to COVID-19 at work and taking the infection home to their family is a top area of anxiety for caregivers.

Each "Stay Well" care package includes:

A sling tote bag to make it easier to carry clean clothing and other essential items to and from work.

Disposable plastic bags to keep any potentially contaminated clothing or other items contained until they can be cleaned.

Hand sanitizer in a travel sized bottle for easy access when needed.

Face coverings that are adjustable and can be washed and reused.

A heartfelt "thank you" message from a Hess employee family.

"Memorial Hermann is thankful for the generosity of Hess Corporation and for their support of our frontline employees and physicians during this time," said Erin Asprec, EVP, Chief Operating Officer. "We have received, and continue to receive, support from all corners of the community which lets all of us at Memorial Hermann know that Houston is in this together."

Distribution of care packages began at Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center on Tuesday, April 21 and will continue at each Memorial Hermann hospital location until every frontline employee receives one.

About Hess Corporation

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at www.hess.com.

About Memorial Hermann

Charting a better future. A future that's built upon the HEALTH of our community. This is the driving force for Memorial Hermann, redefining health care for the individuals and many diverse populations we serve. Our 6,700 affiliated physicians and 27,000 employees practice the highest standards of safe, evidence-based, quality care to provide a personalized and outcome-oriented experience across our more than 300 care delivery sites. As one of the largest not-for-profit health systems in Southeast Texas, Memorial Hermann has an award-winning and nationally acclaimed Accountable Care Organization, 17* hospitals and numerous specialty programs and services conveniently located throughout the Greater Houston area. Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center is one of the nation's busiest Level I trauma centers and serves as the primary teaching hospital for McGovern Medical School at UTHealth. For more than 112 years, our focus has been the best interest of our community, contributing more than $588 million annually through school-based health centers and other community benefit programs. Now and for generations to come, the health of our community will be at the center of what we do – charting a better future for all.

