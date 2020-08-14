Memorial Hermann Introduces Children's Memorial Hermann Pediatrics

"Parents have many choices when selecting care for their child, and sending a clear message about our ability to provide exceptional care for pediatric patients is important, especially during times of stress and uncertainty," said Dr. Victoria Regan, Vice President of Women's and Children's Services at Memorial Hermann. "Children's Memorial Hermann Pediatrics aims to make this choice simple for parents – building on our distinguished reputation of providing high-quality, specialized pediatric care through the Children's Memorial Hermann brand, while continuing to expand our offering of pediatric primary care with the MHMG physicians and clinics our patients and their families have come to know and trust."

The Children's Memorial Hermann network also includes pediatric Emergency Centers, specialized emergency pediatric and neonatal transport services through the Children's Transport Team , access to Memorial Hermann Life Flight , pediatric Urgent Care services, and renowned specialty programs in neurosciences, trauma, orthopedics and cardiac care.

"We are excited to bring Memorial Hermann Medical Group Pediatrics and Children's Memorial Hermann together under one distinct brand for our community. We want to bring clarity to the patients and families we care for who may have been confused by the various clinic names in the past. We hope the common branding serves to recognize the partnership and alignment of these incredible pediatric teams and their commitment to high quality pediatric services across the care continuum," said Dr. Anne Pearson, SVP and CEO, Physicians of Memorial Hermann.

The Children's Memorial Hermann Pediatrics brand will be dedicated to pediatric clinics across the Greater Houston area including in Atascocita, Sugar Land, Katy and the Texas Medical Center. Although the names of these clinics have changed, their physicians, staff, addresses and phone numbers remain the same, as well as the level of high quality care the community has come to expect from Memorial Hermann.

"Memorial Hermann's vision to create healthier communities now and for generations to come begins with our youngest patients," said Regan. "Children's Memorial Hermann Pediatrics brings the best of both MHMG and Children's Memorial Hermann together to help achieve this vision – fostering the health, development and wellbeing of our pediatric patients and their families."

