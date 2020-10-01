MemorialCare Again Takes Top Spots in Media Readership Surveys

MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center , MemorialCare Medical Group and MemorialCare Urgent Care Centers received Best Hospital, Best Medical Group and Best Urgent Care honors from both the Press-Telegram & Grunion Gazette Readers' Choice and Beachcomber Best of Long Beach readership competitions.

"We are proud of the tremendous achievements of our 16,000 extraordinary physicians, nurses and other clinicians, support staff, volunteers and donors throughout our 200 locations in Orange and Los Angeles counties," says Barry Arbuckle, Ph.D., President & CEO, MemorialCare.

This is the fourth year Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley ranked first and seventh year appearing among Orange County's top hospitals in the Register competition. Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills gained the top spot three times, ranking in the top two seven consecutive years. Long Beach Medical Center ranked first in the Beachcomber 17 consecutive years and multiple years in the Press-Telegram competitions. MemorialCare Medical Group ranked in the Register's top two since that particular category began and many top Press-Telegram and Beachcomber rankings.

"It is a great honor to be continually voted Best Medical Group and we are grateful to our patients for entrusting us with their healthcare," says Mark Schafer, M.D., CEO, MemorialCare Medical Foundation.

There are several more recent MemorialCare accolades.

Long Beach Medical Center has appeared on many "Best Hospitals" lists in numerous clinical categories, including this year's U.S. News & World Report America's Top 50 national Urology ratings and high-performance rankings for Cancer, Heart Bypass Surgery, Heart Failure ,Orthopedics, Geriatrics, Diabetes & Endocrinology, Colon Cancer Surgery, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Pulmonology & Lung Surgery, Gastroenterology & Gastrointestinal Surgery, Nephrology, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Hip Replacement and Knee Replacement. It is ranked among Los Angeles County's Top 5 Hospitals, California's Top 14, and listed among Newsweek's Top 100 U.S. Hospitals.

"These accolades demonstrate that we never lose sight of our patients' needs while consistently achieving high levels of excellence," says John Bishop, CEO, Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach.

Orange Coast Medical Center, consistently voted by Register readers as Best Orange County Hospital, received many 2020 U.S. News & World Report "high-performance" rankings, including for Cancer, Orthopedics, Aortic Valve Surgery, Geriatrics, Gastroenterology & Gastrointestinal Surgery, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Pulmonology & Lung Surgery, Colon Cancer Surgery and Knee Replacement,. It ranked among the Top 10 hospitals in Los Angeles and Orange counties and Top 18 in California and has been named a Top Workplace by the Register.

Saddleback Medical Center received U.S. News & World Report "high-performance" rankings for Heart Failure, Orthopedics, Knee Replacement, Gastroenterology & Gastrointestinal Surgery, Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair and Urology. It has been named among America's 50 Best Hospitals, Top 50 U.S. Cardiovascular Hospital, Orange County's Best Hospitals, Top Workplaces by the Register and among the first U.S. hospitals earning both Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center Certification and Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation.

"We are thrilled to be repeatedly recognized for exceptional, compassionate care that makes a difference in the lives of those who live and work in our communities," says Marcia Manker, CEO, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.

Miller Children's & Women's Hospital ranks in U.S. News & World Report's America's Best Children's Hospitals for Pulmonary & Lung Surgery and is among a few in the U.S. with The Joint Commission Disease Specific Certification in Pediatric Asthma. It is recognized among the safest places to have a baby; largest, most highly rated neonatal and pediatric intensive care units; and for significant advances in pediatric cancer care, cardiology, orthopedics, sickle cell anemia and cystic fibrosis. Together, Long Beach Medical Center & Miller Children's & Women's Hospital are among the West's two largest hospital campuses.

Among California's top medical groups with 2,000 affiliated Southland physicians, MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians continually earn America's Physician Groups Elite Status and Integrated Healthcare Association Excellence in Healthcare Award, highest honors for physician groups.

MemorialCare—national leader and innovator in value-based care—also includes numerous convenient, community-based ambulatory surgery, imaging, dialysis, physical therapy, breast health, urgent care and health centers. Its additional accolades include Nation's Best Health Systems, 10 Largest Children's Hospitals, Best Places to Work and Magnet Nursing Excellence honors. Visit www.memorialcare.org and www.facebook.com/MemorialCareHealthSystem.

