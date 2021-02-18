MemorialCare CEO Named Healthcare Leadership Council National Chairman

Under Dr. Arbuckle's leadership, MemorialCare – with over 200 sites of care and more than 12,000 employees -- has experienced unprecedented growth and is considered an industry leader in evidence-based medicine, value-based provider networks, and innovative partnerships. He is past chair of California Hospital Association, March of Dimes-California and Integrated Healthcare Association.

"We are fortunate to have a visionary leader like Barry Arbuckle with a sustained record of success in delivering quality healthcare leading our organization," said HLC president Mary R. Grealy. "What he has built at MemorialCare aligns with our objectives – bringing greater value to the healthcare system, utilizing data to advance quality and cost-efficiency, and strengthening population health while meeting the needs of underserved communities."

The coalition of chief executives from all American healthcare disciplines is the exclusive forum for U.S. healthcare leaders to jointly develop policies, plans and programs to achieve their vision of a 21st century healthcare system that makes affordable high-quality care accessible to all Americans. HLC members—hospitals, academic health centers, health plans, pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, laboratories, biotech firms, information technology companies, health product distributors, post-acute and home care providers—advocate for measures to increase quality and efficiency of healthcare through a patient-centered approach.

"It's an honor to chair Healthcare Leadership Council with priorities in providing access to health coverage for the uninsured, accelerating growth of health information technology, and reforming healthcare payment systems to incentivize quality and positive patient outcomes," says Dr. Arbuckle. "Its goals also include improving patient safety, addressing healthcare's workforce shortage, and developing patient privacy rules to protect confidentiality while enabling necessary information flow to health professionals and medical researchers."

Among HLC's prestigious members are Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, Aetna, a CVS Company, Anthem, Mount Sinai Health System, NewYork-Presbyterian, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol Myers Squibb, AmerisourceBergen, Amgen, Merck, Ascension, Baxter, Biogen, Pfizer, Texas Health Resources, Cardinal Health, LabCorp, Epic, Genentech, McKesson, Medtronic, SSM Health, Change Healthcare, Stryker, Teladoc Health and several others.

MemorialCare's 200+ care locations include leading hospitals—Long Beach Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach, Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills and Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley; MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians; MemorialCare Research and numerous outpatient health, imaging, surgery, urgent care, physical therapy, breast health and dialysis centers throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties. Accolades include Best Health System, Best Workplaces, Top 50 U.S. Hospitals, Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospitals, 10 Largest Children's Hospitals, 100 Best Hospitals Spine and Prostate Surgeries, Best of Orange County and Long Beach Hospitals and Medical Groups, U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals and "high performing" in 31 clinical categories, Newsweek Top 100 Hospitals and Best Maternity Hospitals and more. Visit memorialcare.org.

SOURCE MemorialCare

