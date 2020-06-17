MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Long Beach Medical Center Receives $1.5 Million Donation from the Don Temple Family Charitable Foundation

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center Foundation, who is the fundraising arm for Long Beach Medical Center, received a generous donation of $1.5 million from the Don Temple Family Charitable Foundation to name the Cardiac Monitoring Unit within the MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute. With this gift, the unit will now be named the Don Temple Family Charitable Foundation Cardiac Monitoring Unit.

"Whenever our family has been admitted at Long Beach Medical Center, we always felt that we had access to the latest in technology and the finest physicians, along with a compassionate and efficient nursing team," stated Marlene Temple, President, Don Temple Family Charitable Foundation Board. "We feel privileged to support the efforts of the MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute in advancing cardiovascular care, especially with the latest advances with minimally invasive surgery techniques."

The Don Temple Family Charitable Foundation was founded in 2003, and is a lasting legacy to a man known for his honesty, integrity, inspiration to others and community commitment. It is focused on providing both personal interaction and financial support to Long Beach organizations, especially in the fields of health, education and the arts.

"Don was a patient at Long Beach Medical Center several times during the last five years of his life," stated Marlene. "Our motto has always been 'Long Beach has been good to us, and we strive to give back.' The team at the MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute gave such wonderful care to Don that we wanted to make a difference for future Long Beach patients."

The MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Long Beach Medical Center is one of California's most comprehensive centers for diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of cardiovascular disease. The MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute provides advanced care for complex heart conditions including heart attacks, heart failure, arrhythmias and peripheral vascular disease.

The Don Temple Family Charitable Foundation Cardiac Monitoring Unit cares for patients with cardiovascular diagnoses and patients who are both pre- and post-cardiac surgery or procedure. This includes patients with chest pain, chronic heart failure, structural heart diagnoses and those with stable arrhythmias.

"We are completely blown away by the generosity of the Don Temple Family Charitable Foundation for this incredible donation," says Rodney White, M.D., medical director, Vascular Surgery Program, MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute, Long Beach Medical Center. "This generous gift will allow us to ensure we can continue to provide the best care to our patients through the most up-to-date equipment and technologies. We are grateful to have been chosen as a recipient of a gift from the Temple Family, and that our Cardiac Monitoring Unit will carry on the name of a Long Beach legacy."

"Marlene, Don and the family's Foundation have been valued, longtime supporters and great friends of Long Beach Medical Center," says Sharon Thornton, president, MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center Foundation. "We are incredibly grateful and appreciative for this substantial gift. Their heartful support is extraordinary."

The Long Beach Medical Center Foundation has served the philanthropic needs of Long Beach Medical Center for more than 50 years raising between $7-15 million annually. The 501(c)(3) is led by a 26-member fundraising Board of Directors.

About MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center:

MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center has been providing the community with compassionate, quality health care for more than 100 years. While leading in specialized care, research and education, Long Beach Medical Center uses the most advanced health care technologies – it is the only hospital in L.A. County with the innovative ExactechGPS® and ExcelsiusGPS® surgical systems. Long Beach Medical Center is ranked No. 9 in the Los Angeles Metro Area by U.S. News & World Report and has earned Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence. With leading centers for cancer, heart, rehabilitation, orthopedics, neurology and trauma, physicians and surrounding hospitals continually refer to its accredited programs. For more information, visit memorialcare.org/LongBeach.

