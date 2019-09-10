MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center Names Eric Ramos, M.D., FAAFP, as New Chief Medical Officer

"Understanding where everyone is coming from, and knowing that we all have the same vision as to where we want to go, helps put things into perspective," says Eric Ramos, M.D., FAAFP, chief medical officer, Long Beach Medical Center. "In the end, we all want what's best for the patient and to take an already great medical center and make it better – bringing the next level of care to our community. All of us, whether you are a front-line nurse, or a physician who has practiced for 40 years, we all believe compassion and great outcomes are what is best for our patients."

Dr. Ramos began his medical career as a registered nurse and now has more than 35 years of experience as a physician. In his role at Long Beach Medical Center, Dr. Ramos will support the peer review process, administration of the Vanderbilt model roll out in partnership with the medical staff (a program that helps medical centers and physician groups partner to make health care kinder, safer and more reliable), and work with the Chief of Staff on medical staff initiatives.

"Becoming a high reliability organization means we need to stay at the forefront of the shifting health care landscape and partner with our physicians, nurses and staff to ensure our patients have the best experience possible," says John Bishop, chief executive officer, Long Beach Medical Center. "With health care changing so rapidly, our culture needs to shift, and Eric is acutely skilled at change leadership. We are thrilled to have him on board."

Dr. Ramos believes that consistency, relationship building, and trust are paramount in helping to build teams and achieve quality, safety and outcomes goals. His immediate goals are to get more physicians aligned with the Vanderbilt model and the entire staff to support the Speak Up™ initiative. He also has bold goals for the future, trying to put Long Beach Medical Center on the national stage, reaching the top 10 percent in the country on outcomes data for cardiovascular, trauma, orthopedic and stroke care.

"I believe in setting high expectations and goals for us because I know we have so much talent here," says Dr. Ramos. "From medical staff, leadership, nursing staff, and amazing ancillary staff, I know the talent is capable of moving the needle in meaningful ways. For example, the forward thinking that is happening with the clinical integration network (CIN) that brings physicians, hospitals and post-acute specialists together to improve care and reduce costs for patients is exactly why I'm proud to work for MemorialCare."

Most recently, Dr. Ramos was Division Chief Medical Officer for HCA® Healthcare Far West Division with responsibility for leading the eight division hospitals' Clinical Excellence programs and improving all publicly reported metrics. In this role, he oversaw regulatory compliance, the Medical Staff Office, emergency preparedness and quality initiatives. Dr. Ramos earned his A.S. degree in Nursing from Golden West College, took undergrad classes at the University of California, Irvine, and received his medical degree from the University of Southern California. He completed his family practice residency program and residency graduate certificate from the University of California, Davis. In his spare time Dr. Ramos enjoys mountain biking and spending time with family.

About MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center:

MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center has been providing the community with compassionate, quality health care for more than 100 years. While leading in specialized care, research and education, Long Beach Medical Center has an outstanding record of innovation and medical advances, along with numerous accolades. Long Beach Medical Center is ranked no. 9 in the Los Angeles Metro Area by U.S. News & World Report, and has earned Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence. With leading centers for cancer, heart, rehabilitation, orthopedics, neurology and trauma, physicians and surrounding hospitals continually refer to its accredited programs. For more information, visit memorialcare.org/longbeach.

