MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center One of Only Three Southern California Hospitals to be Named Robotic-Assisted Thoracic Surgery Case Observation Site

LONG BEACH, Calif., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intuitive Surgical® has named MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center as a Mentor Case Observation Site for robotic-assisted thoracic surgery using the da Vinci® Xi™ Surgical System. The designation of a case observation site means that at Long Beach Medical Center there is an expert surgeon, Amir Abolhoda, M.D., to train and mentor other surgeons on robotic-assisted surgery techniques.

Amir Abolhoda, M.D., cardiothoracic surgeon, MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute, Long Beach Medical Center, was selected to mentor other surgeons looking to use the da Vinci® Xi™ to perform thoracic surgery procedures, like coronary artery bypass surgery and lobectomies. Physicians are chosen as mentors based on expertise, experience with the technology, and having the latest da Vinci® model.

"I've developed a comfort with the da Vinci® Xi™ Surgical System where I can do everything I previously did with open surgery, but now using a robotic technique," says Dr. Abolhoda. "Care is not compromised by using this innovative technology, but rather it's improved! Patients receive the exact same surgery, but with a less invasive approach, resulting in a faster recovery, less scarring, and a shorter hospital stay."

Acquiring the latest technologies, like the da Vinci® Xi™ Surgical System, and partnering with the best doctors allows Long Beach Medical Center to offer the latest surgical treatment options. At Long Beach Medical Center, every surgeon that uses the da Vinci® is completely credentialed through a rigorous training process, and the surgical support teams are specialty trained in the management of robotic procedures.

"The da Vinci® Xi™ Surgical System gives me a 3D visualization of the operating field with more precision and better optics," says Dr. Abolhoda. "The surgical instruments give me more freedom of movement than open surgery and I can get into spaces that are often difficult to reach when using your hands."

As a Mentor Case Observation Site, Long Beach Medical Center will welcome three to four surgeons each year to learn the latest robotic-assisted surgery techniques from Dr. Abolhoda. Mentoring includes discussion of patient pathology, surgical approaches, intraoperative applications and post-operative patient management. During surgery, Dr. Abolhoda will help surgeons develop skills by teaching them unique techniques and by providing a step-by-step demonstration on the system.

"I am honored to have been chosen to mentor other surgeons in robotic-assisted surgery techniques," says Dr. Abolhoda. "My primary focus is to show my colleagues how robotic-assisted surgery can not only help them during surgery, but more importantly assist their patients in getting better faster."

About MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center:

MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center has been providing the community with compassionate, quality health care for more than 100 years. While leading in specialized care, research and education, Long Beach Medical Center uses the most advanced health care technologies – it is the only hospital in L.A. County with the innovative ExactechGPS® and ExcelsiusGPS® surgical systems. Long Beach Medical Center is ranked no. 9 in the Los Angeles Metro Area by U.S. News & World Report and has earned Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence. With leading centers for cancer, heart, rehabilitation, orthopedics, neurology and trauma, physicians and surrounding hospitals continually refer to its accredited programs. For more information, visit memorialcare.org/LongBeach.

