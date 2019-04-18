MemorialCare Named Official Healthcare Partner of Angels Baseball

"We are excited to welcome MemorialCare to the Angels Family as our new Official Healthcare Partner," said Angels Chairman, Dennis Kuhl. "Our organizations each share a commitment to promote, improve and preserve health, strength, fitness, mobility and healthy living in the communities we serve, and I look forward to all the wonderful things we will do together as Partners."

The multi-year partnership focuses on positively impacting the health and wellness of Angels fans and the larger Orange County and Los Angeles County communities by raising awareness of health issues such as cardiac health, cancer and other life-altering conditions. Community outreach will include Initiative Nights at Angel Stadium that support and raise funds for specific health issues, MemorialCare sponsorship of the annual Angels 5K and Health Expo, and volunteer days with employees of the Angels and MemorialCare at local charities. MemorialCare will also offer healthy living workshops, health screenings and other programs that advance healthy and active lifestyles to Angels employees.

"With this partnership we will delight children at MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach with visits from Angels players, participate jointly in mission-driven fundraisers that support the communities we serve, and have a strong brand presence at the games," said Barry Arbuckle, PhD, President & Chief Executive Officer, MemorialCare. "Like the Angels, our 14,000 affiliated physicians, nurses and other clinical and support staff and volunteers, as well as thousands of philanthropic supporters, understand how staying active, enjoying time with family and friends, and being outdoors create healthier communities."

About Angels Baseball

The Los Angeles Angels joined Major League Baseball as an expansion team in 1961 and have since gone on to win nine American League Western Division Championships, host three All-Star games and capture the 2002 World Series Championship. Over its 58-year history, the franchise also boasts four MVP's, two Cy Young winners, three Rookie of the Year winners, 39 Rawlings Gold Glove winners and 155 All-Stars. Visit the Angels online at www.Angels.com, follow on Twitter @Angels and like on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Angels. For media information, visit angelspressbox.com.

About MemorialCare

MemorialCare is a nationally acclaimed leader in value-based care serving Los Angeles and Orange counties in Southern California. The nonprofit health system includes one of the west's two largest hospital campuses: MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach, the biggest children's hospital in the two-county area. MemorialCare also includes top-rated community hospitals MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley and MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, as well as centers for teaching future physicians, nurses and other clinicians. In addition to its top hospitals, MemorialCare includes the highly honored MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians, as well as the region's largest network of health centers and community-based urgent care, imaging, surgery and dialysis centers stretching from San Clemente through Long Beach and the South Bay. Its many honors include Best U.S. Health Systems, Top Places to Work, Largest U.S. Children's Hospitals, Top 50 Hospitals, Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospitals, "A" Grades for Quality and Safety, and more. Visit MemorialCare online at www.memorialcare.org. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MemorialCareHealthSystem and follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/MemorialCare.

SOURCE MemorialCare

Related Links

http://www.memorialcare.org

