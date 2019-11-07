MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center First Orange County Hospital Awarded Prestigious Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation

Older adults are Orange County's fastest growing age group. In 2016, Orange County adults 65 and older comprised 13.5 percent of the population—expected to nearly double by 2040. Seniors tend to visit emergency departments at higher rates, often with multiple chronic conditions, complex physical and social challenges, and increased risk of falls and side effects from medications.

"As an Accredited Geriatric Emergency Department, we provide best-practice, evidence-based care for our senior patients. Examples include our protocols for hip fractures, stroke and heart attacks," says Marc Taub, M.D., Medical Director, Saddleback Medical Center Emergency Department. "Seniors and their families in our community can be assured our board-certified physicians, specially trained nurses and support staff have the necessary knowledge, technology, compassion and commitment to provide excellent patient-centered care for our valued senior patients."

Increasing age is a risk factor for many chronic conditions. Studies noting the vulnerability of older adults during and following an emergency visit or hospitalization creates opportunities to better address the needs of seniors visiting hospitals.

"With 81 percent of Laguna Woods residents 65 and older, this community adjacent to Saddleback Medical Center has Orange County's highest percentage of seniors," says Karen Sharp, MSN, director, emergency services. "The geriatric emergency department concept was developed by emergency medicine leaders to ensure older patients receive coordinated, quality care at the appropriate level during every emergency department encounter."

In addition to treating medical conditions, Saddleback Medical Center physicians and staff partner with social workers, rehabilitation staff, home health, primary care physicians, specialists and community organizations serving seniors. Together they develop comprehensive approaches to caring for seniors in their homes and clinical settings.

Marcia Manker, CEO, Saddleback Medical Center notes, "We're thrilled our commitment to seniors is recognized with this highly-deserved accreditation. Our dedication to excellence includes award-winning programs in cardiology, oncology, neurosciences, orthopedics, gastroenterology, urology, women's health, surgery, geriatrics, imaging and more. Whatever your age or health needs—whether expectant parents delivering at The Women's Hospital or taking advantage of extraordinary clinical programs—we're dedicated to ensuring the best possible care for local communities."

Saddleback Medical Center, listed #45 nationally in orthopedic surgery by U.S. News & World Report, achieved high performance rankings for Heart Bypass Surgery, Heart Failure, Geriatrics, Hip Replacement, Knee Replacement, Gastroenterology & Gastrointestinal Surgery and Urology. It was named among America's 50 Best Hospitals, Top 50 U.S. Cardiovascular Hospitals, Best Orange County Hospitals by Orange County Register readers, American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Stroke Care Gold Plus, among the first U.S. hospitals earning Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center certification from Joint Commission and American Heart and Stroke Associations and Magnet nursing excellence designation. Centers of Excellence include cancer, heart, orthopedics, spine, diabetes, neuroscience, gastroenterology, emergency and critical care, breast health, imaging, women's health, obstetrics, geriatrics, and minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgery. It is part of MemorialCare with 200+ care locations, Saddleback Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center, Long Beach Medical Center. Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach, MemorialCare Medical Group; Greater Newport Physicians, Seaside Health Plan, Research Programs, and outpatient surgery, imaging, dialysis and urgent care centers. Visit www.memorialcare.org.

